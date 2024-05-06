New York State Sen. Kevin Parker (D-Brooklyn), who stands accused of raping a woman in 2004, claimed in court documents that the law supporting the lawsuit against him in the case was unconstitutional, despite the fact he voted for it.

The New York Post on Sunday cited recently filed court records where Parker denied the allegations leveled against him in the rape case, noting his claim that the Adult Survivors Act was unconstitutional.

The act was modeled after New York’s Child Victims Act, which resulted in more than 9,000 lawsuits being filed, CBS New York reported in May 2022:

According to the Post, “The now-expired act permitted alleged victims to file civil lawsuits against their accused attackers within a certain window even if the state’s statute of limitations had run out on their claims.”

Parker was accused in the 2004 alleged rape incident in November when Olga Jean-Baptiste claimed he raped her inside her apartment after they discussed relief efforts for Haiti that had recently endured flooding, per Breitbart News.

NYC pol says law allowing rape suit against him was unconstitutional — even though he voted for the legislation! https://t.co/oe8hqszcQk pic.twitter.com/VKEEhExiTY — New York Post (@nypost) May 5, 2024

That claim was submitted just before time ran out, the Post article said, adding he boasted of supporting the law while denying the allegations against him:

“I voted in favor of the [Adult Survivors Act] to ensure all New Yorkers can seek justice and be heard,” Parker wrote of the legislation, which was also passed by the assembly, signed into law by Hochul in May 2022 and expired in November 2023. “These allegations are absolutely untrue. My work and advocacy will continue,” Parker said.

The case is Jean-Baptiste v. Parker, No. 533871/2023 in the Supreme Court of the State of New York County of Kings.

In 2019, Parker proposed legislation that would make prison inmates eligible to vote while they are behind bars, according to Breitbart News.

However, the outlet said at the time that “Parker’s proposal is getting heat from his fellow Democrats, who argue that voting is a right that should be taken away if incarcerated.”

In 2018, Parker, who was sponsoring a bill that would require potential gun owners to submit to social media background checks, told a Republican aide online to “kill” herself after she accused him of misusing a parking placard, according to Breitbart News.