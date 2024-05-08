An international jewel thief, wanted by Interpol for theft in South Korea, was reportedly released into the United States last year after arriving at the southern border near San Diego, California. Now, he has been arrested in Nassau County, New York, for allegedly stealing more than $300,000 worth of jewels from Tiffany & Co. and Cartier.

Yaorong Wan, 49 years old, first arrived to the U.S. via the southern border near San Diego in December of last year, according to Long Island News 12. After claiming asylum, Wan was released into the U.S. interior.

Wan had an Interpol “Red Notice” when he arrived at the border for allegedly stealing $332,000 in jewelry in Seoul, South Korea, in Sept. 2018. Red Notices alert law enforcement around the world about various wanted fugitives who are on the run.

Wan eventually made his way to New York City where, on March 4, he entered the Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and inquired about several pieces of jewelry.

At one point, Wan was allowed to hold a diamond ring worth roughly $255,000. Wan allegedly replaced the ring with a fake one and handed the fake back to the Tiffany & Co. employee before leaving the store without purchasing anything.

Tiffany & Co. did not notice the ring had been stolen until March 11.

Then, on March 12, Wan walked into the Cartier store at 20 Hudson Yards in Manhattan. After inquiring about two engagement rings and two watches, according to police, Wan was allowed to hold the two rings and allegedly only returned one while taking the other without purchasing it.

That Cartier ring is valued at $25,000.

Then, last month, Wan walked into London Jewelers in Long Island and allegedly stole a Chopard watch valued at $17,000.

Following the thefts, the Nassau County Police Department arrested Wan who has since pleaded not guilty to the grand larceny charges against him. Wan is also wanted in California and Florida for similar jewel heists.

