Two foreign nationals reportedly pretended to be Amazon workers in an attempt to breach the Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia, located 36 miles outside of Washington, DC.

The two men reportedly drove a “box truck” up to the base’s main gate and informed the guards that they were with Amazon and were making a delivery to the post office in the Town of Quantico, located on the base, officials from the Quantico Marine Corps Base confirmed to Potomac Local News.

Military police officers informed the men that they should move over to a holding area after the guards realized the men “had no affiliation with the base” and when they did not provide the guards with “any approved access credentials” to get onto the base.

After being directed to a holding area, a military police officer became aware that the driver ignored “the direct instructions of the officers” and attempted to drive past the holding area and onto the base, Capt. Michael Curtis, a spokesman for the base told the outlet.

“One of the military police officers noticed the driver, ignoring the direct instructions of the officers, continued to move the vehicle past the holding area and attempted to access … Quantico,” Curtis said.

After realizing the driver had ignored their directions, military police officers used “vehicle denial barriers, or roadblocks,” which are used to keep cars out of the base.

After preventing the two men from gaining further access to the base, the men were detained and turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Curtis confirmed to the outlet.

The outlet reported:

Multiple sources report one of the individuals inside the truck is a Jordanian foreign national who recently crossed the southern border into the U.S., and that one of the occupants is on the U.S. terrorist watch list. Quantico did not confirm this information.

Curtis explained in a statement to the Marine Corps Times that “when any vehicle” does not comply with the direction of military policers, the officers take “specific steps” to restrict access to the base.

“Those actions by our on-duty Police officers helped maintain the safety and security of all who live and work on Marine Corps Base Quantico,” Curtis added.

Data from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) showed that between February 2021 and January 2024, 7.2. million migrants have arrived at the U.S.-Mexico southern border.

In October 2023, a source with the Customs and Border Protection agency revealed that almost 100 Syrian nationals and 50 Iranian nationals had been apprehended at the southern border. This raised alarms as the U.S. had conducted air strikes on Iranian-linked sites in Syria during this time.

Officials in Mexico confirmed in December 2023 that they had detained five migrants from the Middle East who were trying to cross into the United States. Out of the five people who were apprehended, two were reportedly on the FBI’s watchlist.

Breitbart News reached out to the Quantico Marine Corps Base and ICE for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.