Trump Suggests ‘Soros-Backed’ Alvin Bragg Should Drop Case Against Him

Former President Donald Trump on Thursday evening suggested that Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should drop his business records case against him.

“People are thinking that Soros backed D.A., Alvin Bragg, who never wanted to bring the Witch Hunt against me in the first place, is going to drop this ridiculous and very unpatriotic ‘CASE’ in order to save lots of money, and also the self respect of his once revered Office,” he posted on Truth Social, adding, “He would then be able to focus on Violent Crime, which is running rampant and totally out of control in New York”:

Trump’s suggestion comes after a rough day in court for Bragg.

Trump’s defense team grilled the prosecution’s “star witness” Michael Cohen on the stand on Thursday, poking holes into one of the prosecution’s key claims.

They had previously claimed that Cohen had spoken to Trump the night of October 26, 2016, on the phone and that Trump had green-lighted a hush money deal with Stormy Daniels.

However, Trump defense lawyer Todd Blanche was able to prove that in a one-minute thirty-second phone call that night to Trump’s bodyguard, Keith Schiller, Cohen actually wanted to talk to Schiller about a prank caller and never mentioned a hush money deal. Cohen claimed that was enough time to talk to both Schiller and Trump and discuss both but could not say if he actually talked to Trump.

On Thursday, Trump also went after Judge Juan Merchan, whom he is also allowed to comment on under a gag order. Trump hinted at Merchan’s daughter, whom he is not allowed to comment on. Judge Juan Merchan’s daughter runs a firm that has been paid millions to run digital campaigns for Democrat candidates, including Trump’s top political opponents.

Trump posted:

The dilemma is, and always has been, the Trump Hating (APPOINTED IN 2009 & STILL ACTING!) Judge, Juan Merchan, who would be confronted with the problem of how he would explain this TRUMP loss, to the Radical Left Democrats, to whom he owes so much?

“Bring back ‘Justice in America.’ ELECTION INTERFERENCE!!!” Trump concluded.

