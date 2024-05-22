Former President Donald Trump must remind voters how things were four years ago, New Jersey U.S. Senate candidate Christine Serrano Glassner said during an interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Trump is holding a rally in the Bronx — the Democrats’ own backyard — on Thursday, and it is making waves as the former president follows through with his plan to make a heavy play for traditionally blue states. The rally comes on the heels of his massive event in Wildwood, New Jersey, on May 11, which attracted roughly 100,000 people.

When asked what message she would recommend Trump deliver in the Bronx in his bid to win New York, Serrano Glassner said the strategy should be “very simple.”

“Remind people of what it was four years ago and how they have been left behind by this administration,” she said, explaining that the Biden administration “does not care about U.S. citizens” and has out that on full display.

“Look at the border. They’re letting criminals in who were raping and murdering our young women. You think they care about that? … You don’t see him [President Biden] going to funerals. This is the same thing for the people in our inner cities. They don’t care about those folks,” she said of Democrats. “They have shown it over and over, and the folks in the Bronx know that.”

“They’ve already come out before for Donald Trump and more and more of them are, and that’s what he’s going to see. He’s gonna see people that say, ‘You know what, get it back to when somebody cared about us,'” the Senate hopeful said.

“And it’s an easy message for him. It’s an easy message. He’s a compassionate person, and the Republican Party is full of compassion,” she added.

