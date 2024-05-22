Milwaukee Brewery Posts Never Trump Billboard Ahead of GOP Convention

A brewery in Milwaukee has posted a Never Trump billboard in the area ahead of the Republican National Convention.

The brewery proudly sent out a picture of the billboard, which is positioned on the Marquette Interchange and can be seen as one is traveling north, leaving the downtown area.

Kirk Bangstad, owner of Minocqua Brewing Company and founder of Minocqua Brewing Company Super PAC, said in an email that more than 700 individuals donated to put the billboard up. It features a colorized image of former President Donald Trump with the word “NOPE” across the bulk of the billboard. Underneath, it says “NOT IN MILWAUKEE,” and the hashtag #nevertrump can be seen in the corner.

According to Bangstad, the billboard will remain up through the GOP convention, which takes place Monday July 15 through Thursday, July 18. Bangstad wrote in his email that he hopes it reminds Milwaukeeans and Wisconsinites “that our state and country are better than this,” associating Trump with “lies, corruption, racism, and hate.”

“Wisconsin doesn’t want to host a party that has become a cult of personality while they perform their hateful coronation rituals on a man who tried to destroy America’s democracy. NOPE. We Don’t,” he wrote, admitting that the sign will only do so much, as Never Trumpers have the “hard work” of “reminding voters to cut through the immense misinformation campaigns coming from conservative media.”

“But it can give us all a little hope and a little confidence that there’s MANY MORE OF US that see through the manipulation of an entire political party, and that we’re stronger than them — even though they often scream more loudly than we do,” he continued, expressing hope to put “some more of these bad boys up before the convention — on freeways and in front yards.”

The email has a button that reads, “Donate here to help us put these NOPE signs up throughout Milwaukee.” But when it is clicked, it takes potential donors to Act Blue — the fundraising giant of Democrats.

Bangstad has a burb on the donation page in which he says he personally disagrees that “corporations should be able to influence politics through the use of ‘dark money,'” but he concludes there is “nothing I can do to change the fact that today, corporations and the rich are essentially buying elections and in-turn, the politicians who benefit from winning those elections.”

“Since the Minocqua Brewing Company is a corporation, and since I think my Republican representation in the Northwoods of Wisconsin is poisonous for the people that live here, I’ve created a SuperPAC to help defeat these people,” he said, noting that the company is donating five percent of profits to the SuperPAC as well.

Despite the sentiments of Bangstad and his fellow Never Trumpers, Trump is well on his way to be formally become the Republican nominee for president after wiping the floor with all of his potential rivals — many of whom have since endorsed him — throughout the primary.

Speaking to Breitbart News Daily, Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) raised some concerns over the setup for the convention laid out by Secret Service, noting that the protest zone is very close to the entire convention, raising security concerns.

“Makes no sense whatsoever. So we’re not taking that as an answer. We’re going to continue to press them and say this is an area of concern. This could be a problem that can be mitigated. We should mitigate it and move on,” Johnson said.