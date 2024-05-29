Nolte: ‘Bitter,’ ‘Deplorables,’ ‘Clowns,’ and ‘Gangsters’ — Democrats Hate Us

Back in 2016, it became obvious that NeverTrump was a fake political movement populated with mercenary snobs when it shifted from launching attacks on then-candidate Donald Trump to attacking Trump’s supporters. A sincere political movement looks to persuade voters to their side. Attacking the very people you need to win the political day betrays what you really are: a pathetic, self-appointed elite only interested in retaining your status and raising money from leftists.

Then there’s the hate factor. The Democrat Party’s seething hatred for everyday Americans, for Normal People who want nothing to do with their social engineering, is now off the charts and unprecedented, at least in America — not so much in 1933 Germany.

At least Barry Obama smeared us in private in 2008:

You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton administration, and the Bush administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not. And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations.

That is how Democrats see us Normal People—as bitter bigots clinging to our guns and faith as talismans. We’re ignorant, superstitious idiots for not embracing the trade deals that laid waste to our way of life or the illegals who explode housing prices, lower wages, overcrowd classrooms and suck off the taxpayer teat.

In September 2016, when she was the Democrat presidential nominee and, by extension, the party’s leader, Hillary Clinton said the following about us behind our backs at a fundraiser. Note how quickly Democrats moved from “bitter” to “irredeemable,” from ignorant to something not quite human [emphasis added]:

You know, to just be grossly generalistic, you could put half of Trump’s supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables. Right? The racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic – you name it. And unfortunately there are people like that. And he has lifted them up. He has given voice to their websites that used to only have 11,000 people, now have 11 million. He tweets and retweets offensive, hateful, mean-spirited rhetoric. Now some of those folks, they are irredeemable, but thankfully they are not America.

Today, a mere eight years later, the Democrat Party’s hatred for us is so strong that these insults are no longer spoken behind closed doors. Earlier this month, Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY), one of the most high-profile and powerful Democrats in the country, said this during a cable news interview [emphasis added]:

Well I’ll tell you what won’t make a difference at all, Jake, and that is for Donald Trump to be the ringleader and invite all his clowns to a place like the Bronx.

And this came just a few days after the nakedly racist Hochul said black kids in the Bronx have no idea what a computer is. Democrats not only hold us in contempt, they hold vast swaths of their own supporters in contempt.

And now we come to this. At the behest of His Fraudulency Joe Biden, and in a deliberate effort to intimidate a jury that’s about to begin deliberations in former President Trump’s Kangaroo New York Trial, actor Robert De Niro held a high-profile press conference where he attacked Trump supporters as “clowns” and “gangsters.”

Currently, I’m re-reading The Rise and Fall of the Third Reich, and what Democrats and the corporate media are doing to Trump supporters is no different from what Hitler and the Nazis did to the Jews: dehumanize them, blame them for the problems of the world, accuse them of blocking “progress,” and hold them up for ridicule so bigots, haters, the mentally unstable, and those who can only feel good about themselves by demeaning others can bray in solidarity at the “others.”

If you handed Barry Obama, Joe Biden, Robert De Niro, Kathy Hochul, and Hillary Clinton a red button that would give every Trump supporter stomach cancer, they would fall over each other trying to get to it first.

These people hate us.

Oh, you know what else Hitler did? He used gun control laws to ensure the people he wanted dead could not fight back.

Want to know who doesn’t attack everyday people, even those who vote Democrat? Donald Trump.

Related: WATCH — AWR Hawkins: Universal Background Checks = Gun Registry

ahawkins

John Nolte’s first and last novel, Borrowed Time, is winning five-star raves from everyday readers. You can read an excerpt here and an in-depth review here. Also available in hardcover and on Kindle and Audiobook.