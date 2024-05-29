Survey: Trump Leads Biden on Key Issues Facing the Country

Former President Donald Trump is leading President Joe Biden on key issues facing the country, the weekly survey from the Economist/YouGov found.

The survey looked at various issues facing the country — from immigration to the economy — and found Trump leading Biden on the issues Americans tend to care about most.

The survey asked, “If you had to say, who do you think would do a better job handling the following issues as president if elected this year?”

On the issue of immigration, for example, respondents chose Trump 47 percent to Biden’s 31 percent — a 16-point advantage for the former president. Perhaps what is more, independents give Trump a 20-point edge on that specific issue.

On the issue of inflation, respondents give Trump a 17-point advantage over Biden, as 46 percent said Trump would do a better job of handling it compared to 29 percent who said the same of Biden. Only four percent believe both would handle inflation “equally,” and independents give Trump a 25-point advantage on that issue.

Trump also sees a nine-point advantage on the issue of taxes — 43 percent to Biden’s 34 percent — and a two-point advantage over Biden on handing the war in Ukraine. Even more are more confident in Trump’s handling of the Israel-Hamas war, as 39 percent said Trump would handle it better, compared to 29 percent who said the same for Biden. Among independents, Trump has a 14-point advantage on that issue over Biden.

On the issue of foreign policy, Trump boasts an eight-point advantage over Biden, 42 percent to Biden’s 34 percent. That advantage jumps to a difference of 13 points among independents,

Biden edges Trump out on the issue of abortion by seven points, health care by five points, education by four points, and the environment by 11 points.

The overall survey also found Trump edging out Biden in a presidential matchup by one point, 41 percent to 40 percent, when third party candidates are included. Independents side with Trump 36 percent to Biden’s 27 percent.

The survey was taken May 19-21, 2024, among 1,784 U.S. adult citizens. It comes as Trump allies continue to make it clear that Trump’s political opponents are engaging in lawfare to keep the former president off the campaign trail.

“And what it’s doing is setting a disastrous precedent for our legal system, for justice in America,” Donald Trump Jr. warned, explaining that if the left can target someone as popular as Trump, no American is safe.

“If it can happen to Donald Trump … with a platform, hundreds of millions of followers, the ability to fight — they will do it to anyone, and they have weaponized this system against their political enemies, and they’ve started to go down a very dangerous and a very slippery slope. This insanity cannot stand,” he added.

