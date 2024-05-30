Donald Trump Waits for Jury Decision: ‘World Is Watching’ a ‘Rigged’ Trial

Former President Donald Trump said Thursday the “world is watching” his criminal trial in Manhattan and might decide not to do business in New York State because of its “rigged” judicial system.

Trump made the comments before he walked into his courtroom on the second day of jury deliberations.

“It’s all rigged. The whole thing, the whole system is rigged,” Trump told reporters. “It’s a disgrace.”

“This is a very sad day for America,” he continued. “The whole world is watching. And it’s a very sad day for New York.”

“The outside world is watching, and the outside world is just not going to bring their business to New York,” Trump warned. “Businesses are leaving, and people are fleeing.”

“But we’ll be here — looks like a long time,” Trump said about the jury deliberations. “Thank you”:

Trump's statement: "The whole world is watching and it's a very sad day for New York." pic.twitter.com/uWRY6F3RPz — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) May 30, 2024

Thursday morning began with the rereading of jury instructions and a few key aspects of the trial transcript, per the request of the jury from Wednesday before the end of the day.

The jury instructions include the following, as reported: