Trump and Son Don Jr. Troll Leftists from Courthouse

Former President Donald Trump and his eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., are trolling leftists from the courthouse in New York as they await the verdict in the former president’s business records trial.

“Hey, guys. I’m here with your favorite president. We’re cranking out a couple mean tweets at the courthouse,” Donald Trump Jr. said in a video of himself with his father in the background.

“I think I’m going to put it out instead of reading it, but I know my son’s doing very well on social media. I’m proud of him,” the former president said after Don Jr. jokingly urged him to read the tweet.

“Stay tuned. It’ll be a doozy,” Don Jr. added:

Don Jr and President Trump behind the scenes working on "mean tweets" at the courthouse in New York. What a family. pic.twitter.com/naoe64NJVe — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) May 29, 2024

The video came on Wednesday as Trump and his team have been directed to sit in the courthouse and await the verdict in his business records trial.

“They want to keep President Trump in the courtroom. They don’t want him going out doing rallies. They don’t want him campaigning,” Trump 2024 National Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a Wednesday interview on Breitbart News Daily.

Trump lawyer Jesse Binnall appeared to agree with that assessment, telling Breitbart News Daily that same day that Judge Juan Merchan is deliberately trying to keep Trump off the campaign trail.

“I think we all know that the entire reason that Judge Merchan had scheduled this case for when he scheduled it for and why he has been very, very deliberate in keeping Donald Trump in the courtroom and now making so he can’t even, you know, leave the courthouse area is because he wants to keep Donald Trump off the campaign trail,” Binnall said, explaining that no matter what the verdict, Merchan was able to keep Trump off the campaign trail for a significant amount of time.

“He knows that the process is the punishment, that even if a jury comes back with a not guilty verdict, or the jury comes back hung, he’s still got his pound of flesh in this because he’s been able to keep Donald Trump from going out and campaigning, while his chosen candidate, Joe Biden, has been not only free to go around the country campaigning but using this case in order to attack Donald Trump,” he added.

