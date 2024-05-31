John Bolton: Trump Guilty Verdict Is a ‘Fire-Bell’ in the Night

John Bolton, former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations under George W. Bush and ex-Trump national security adviser, said the guilty verdict returned by 12 jurors Thursday in New York City is a “fire-bell” in the night.

“Today’s verdict is a fire-bell in the night. The Republican Party now has one last chance to change course, and not nominate a convicted felon for President,” he posted on X.

The response to Bolton, who is best known for his support for the disastrous Iraq War during the second Bush administration, was vitriolic.

Mollie Hemingway, editor-in-chief of the Federalist, posted: “You are wrong about literally everything.”

Conservative radio host Tammy Bruce responded:

As you know, I was a great admirer of yours, but watching your envy-fueled hatred of Trump turn you into a cheerleader for those destroying our country is pathetic & heartbreaking. Your unhinged malevolence confirms the vital importance of Trump’s success.

Filmmaker Robby Starbuck posted:

You’re a bloodthirsty warmonger John. Normal people want the exact opposite of what you desire, which is more dead bodies in more endless wars. No thanks. Your ilk can rig conviction after conviction against him and it won’t change our conviction to vote for Trump in November.

Bolton served in the Trump administration and wrote a tell-all book about his experience afterwards.

While Trump was aware of his hawkish views, he often appointed advisers who knew how to navigate the Washington bureaucracy or argue different point of views.

Trump eventually fired him, which he announced on X, was then known as Twitter.