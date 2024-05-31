Lara Trump, the daughter-in-law of Donald Trump, posted a heartwarming video of the former president hugging his grandchildren, a day after a jury in his business records trial found him guilty.

A video posted to social media on Friday by Lara Trump shows her and her husband, Eric Trump’s, two children walking over to where their grandfather sits by the window. The video shows the former president’s grandchildren hugging him, and his granddaughter handing him a drawing as the song “Days Like This,” by Van Morrison, can be heard playing in the background.

“This is why he does it,” Lara Trump wrote in her caption.

The video was posted a day after a New York jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records concerning payments that were made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

As Breitbart News previously reported, this is “normally a misdemeanor, for which the statute of limitations had already expired.”

Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg “prosecuted the case as a felony by asserting that the alleged falsification of business records was done to cover up a federal crime.”

WATCH — Lara Trump Outlines Plan for 2024 if Elected RNC Co-Chair:

CPAC / Rumble

Ivanka Trump, the second child of the former president, also posted a heartwarming photo on her Instagram story hours after the jury had found her father guilty. The post included a photo of Ivanka as a child, with her father.

“I love you dad,” Ivanka wrote in her post.

Trump is set to be sentenced on July 11, four days before the Republican National Convention begins on July 15.

Donald Trump Jr., the oldest child of the former president, responded to the guilty verdict by stating that it was “such bulls**t.”