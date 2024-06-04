James Comer on Anthony Fauci Testimony: People Saw ‘Slick-Talker Who Fooled America’

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-KY) said on Monday that people saw a “slick-talker who fooled America” — referencing Dr. Anthony Fauci’s testimony before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic — and made it clear that lawmakers are continuing to gather evidence and “take steps to try to hold him in criminal wrongdoing.”

“I think the American people saw the slick-talker who fooled America, who has probably done more harm to public education — he did more harm to our national debt and to our economy than any single human being in my lifetime,” Comer said during an appearance on Newsmax after the fiery Monday hearing, expressing hope for moving forward:

Hopefully, we can take his words today and continue to try to gather evidence and take steps to try to hold him in criminal wrongdoing because I believe that the majority of Americans realize that Dr. Fauci made costly mistakes, he’s lied about them, and he’s tried to cover it up.

There were several key moments during Fauci’s testimony, one being when the former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) chief admitted to Chairman Brad Wenstrup (R-OH) that the effectiveness of coronavirus vaccines is a “complicated issue” despite the way officials originally pitched them.

Rep. Michael Cloud (R-TX) also questioned Fauci on his decisions to support certain mitigation measures during the pandemic — including church closures, forced masking of children, and social distancing. Fauci refused to disavow those mitigation measures, essentially justifying them, asserting that the decisions made sense “in the context of that time.”

During that line of questioning, Fauci also conceded that vaccines were not as foolproof as originally pitched, admitting that it “became clear that it did not prevent transmission when the ability to prevent infection waned.” Fauci also admitted there was “no study that did masks on kids before.”

“Dr. Fauci’s testimony before this subcommittee underscores a shocking lack of accountability,” Cloud said in an exclusive statement to Breitbart News following Fauci’s testimony on Monday.

“His claims of ignorance about key decisions — whether it’s the arbitrary six-foot distancing rule, school closures, or funding dangerous research in Chinese labs — are both disturbing and unacceptable. Fauci personifies the systemic failure within our federal agencies, where passing the buck is the norm, not the exception,” the congressman continued.

WATCH:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) also had a bombastic exchange with Fauci, blasting him on a range of topics — from dog experiments to masking children in schools — while questioning his “so-called science” and highlighting his hypocrisy during the pandemic.