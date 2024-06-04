President Joe Biden is doubling down on defending his record on the border, telling Time magazine that he does not regret ending border controls imposed by former President Donald Trump even as he has overseen record illegal immigration at the United States-Mexico border.

Since taking office, Biden has remade the nation’s borders through several executive orders, regulatory changes, and policy initiatives that undid Trump’s border controls. The result has been historic levels of illegal immigration never before seen in American history.

By the end of Fiscal Year 2024, for example, Biden is on track to have overseen more than 10 million migrant encounters at U.S. borders.

In an interview with Time, Biden was asked whether his actions as president have contributed to record illegal immigration to which he responded “No.” Biden was asked if he regretted any of the actions to which he said, “If I was wrong, it’s because I took too long.”

Biden similarly shot down reports that he would soon reinstate Trump’s “Remain in Mexico” policy that required migrants seeking asylum in the United States to stay in Mexico while awaiting their court date.

“… it’s been reported that you’re looking at reinstating Remain in Mexico. Are you looking at reinstating … ?” Time asked Biden, to which he responded, “No.”

Among the most consequential policy moves Biden has made is his halting the construction of border wall along the southern border, which was moving ahead under Trump.

Likewise, Biden ended Remain in Mexico along with Central American cooperative agreements that ensured migrants passing through Mexico, which has a robust asylum process, were not allowed to seek asylum in the United States before seeking asylum in Mexico.

Biden also ended the Title 42 border control while creating a massive Catch and Release network that now includes a parole pipeline for migrants to seek release into the United States interior at the southern border.

