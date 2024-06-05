‘Nazi Piece of Sh*t’: Hunter Biden’s Wife Verbally Assaults Family Critic at Trial

Hunter Biden’s wife, Melissa Cohen Biden, verbally assaulted not-for-profit Marco Polo founder and former Trump administration aide Garrett Ziegler during Tuesday’s gun trial.

Marco Polo is responsible for publishing a highly graphic and embarrassing dossier on the Biden Crime Family.

Cohen Biden walked up to Ziegler during a trial break, pointed her finger at him, and shouted, “You have no right to be here, you Nazi piece of shit,” and then walked away.

Ziegler said he laughed at her but did not respond.

“For the record, I’m not a Nazi; I’m a believer in the U.S. Constitution. I haven’t said one thing to them,” Ziegler told NBC News.

Marco Polo said on X that Hunter’s wife has the “same level of impulse control as Hunter.”

“To the family bringing decency back, anyone who is perceived as opposition is a Nazi,” the organization said. “Truly contemptible liars & scoundrels. We don’t respond in kind in the back of a courtroom, because we’re gentlemen who do not berate women.”

The wife has the same level of impulse control as Hunter. To the family bringing decency back, anyone who is perceived as opposition is a Nazi. Truly contemptible liars & scoundrels. We don’t respond in kind in the back of a courtroom, because we’re gentlemen who do not… https://t.co/EgVCIIRBwu — Marco Polo (@MarcoPolo501c3) June 4, 2024

Scored the first interview with Garrett Ziegler outside of the Hunter Biden Trial. This is the real information that no one else in the media is putting out. pic.twitter.com/wVizEcye1d — Dustin Stockton (@DustinStockton) June 5, 2024

The case is United States v. Hunter Biden, No. 24-1703 in the United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit.

Read more about Hunter’s gun trial here.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.