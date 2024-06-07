Nolte: Post-Conviction Polls Show Trump Tied in VA, up in AZ, NV

Fox News swing state polls show former President Donald Trump tied with His Fraudulency Joe Biden in Virginia, a state not supposed to swing.

Back in 2020, the certified result in Virginia had Trump down 9.4 points.

This same Fox News poll shows Trump leading in two other states where Hunter’s Dad was certified the winner, Arizona and Nevada.

Important: These polls were taken entirely after Trump was convicted of 34 counts in a fascist Manhattan Courtroom in a trial orchestrated by fascist Democrats and championed by our fascist corporate media. So…

Ha. Ha.

It should be noted that the Fox News poll is notoriously left-leaning.

In Virginia, 1,107 registered voters were polled between June 1 and June 4. The result? Tied, baby, at 48 percent. With all those third-party candidates, Biden is only up by a single point, 41 to 42 percent.

This is the second poll to show a tie in Virginia.

Back in 2020, the final Virginia vote was certified in Biden’s favor at 54 to 44.6 percent. That year’s polling out of Virginia mostly over-estimated Biden’s strength by a point or three.

Let me tell you, the Biden campaign did not expect to have to defend Virginia this year, a state no Republican has won since 2004. Part of the shift is due to black voters moving to Trump:

While Biden leads among [b]lack voters, it is nowhere near where he was in 2020 – according to the Fox News Voter Analysis. In 2020, Biden won [b]lacks by 81 points, compared to 48 points in the new survey. Trump nearly triples his share among [b]lack voters: 9% in 2020 to 25% today. Trump’s support comes from White evangelical Christians (80%), rural voters (63%), voters without a college degree (56%), and White voters (54%).

In 2016, Hillary Clinton won Virginia by 2.1 points.

Another state Team Grandpa didn’t expect to defend in 2024 is Nevada, where Trump has led in every poll going back to October.

Back in 2020, Biden was certified Nevada’s winner by 2.4 points.

Fox News polled 1,069 registered Nevada voters between June 1 and June 4, and found Trump up five points, 50-45 percent. It’s been 20 years since a Republican won Nevada.

In a five-way race, Trump still leads in Nevada by +5, 45 to 40 percent.

On to Arizona, where Biden was certified the winner in 2020 by 0.3 percent… This is another state where Trump has led consistently for months, in every poll going back 8 months to October.

This Fox News poll of 1,095 registered Arizona voters taken between June 1 and June 4 has Trump at +5, 51 to 46 percent.

In a five-way race, Trump still leads by five, 46-41.

Fox News also polled Florida and found Trump up four, 50 to 46 percent. In a five-way race, he’s up seven, 47 to 40.

What we have here is more polling showing Biden’s judicial lynch mob in the courtroom, on that jury, and in the corporate media, has failed to move the public opinion needle.

UPDATE: Although their own polling shows Trump leading by five points, the Fox News Decision Desk has already declared Biden the 2024 winner of Arizona’s 11 electoral votes.

