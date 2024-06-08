Kamala Harris Mourns ‘Innocent Lives’ Lost in Israeli Hostage Rescue in Gaza

Vice President Kamala Harris told a Democratic Party dinner in Michigan on Saturday evening that she mourned the “innocent lives” lost among Palestinians in Gaza during an Israeli rescue mission that freed four hostages.

Fox 2 Detroit reported:

“Before I begin, I just say a few words about the morning which I know weighs heavily on all of our hearts,” [Harris] said.”On October 7th, Hamas committed a brutal massacre of 1,200 innocent people and abducted 250 hostages.” “Thankfully four of those hostages were reunited with their families tonight. And we mourn all of the innocent lives that have been lost in Gaza, including those tragically killed today.”

The four hostages were held by Palestinian civilian families, according to both Israeli and Palestinian sources, near the marketplace in Nuseirat, a city in central Gaza. Palestinian sources claim that 210 people were killed during the raid, but those figures cannot be independently confirmed and do not distinguish between terrorists and civilians.

Israel said that the number of dead was less than 100, and that many of those killed were terrorists.

Pro-Palestinian voices tried to claim Saturday that Israel had committed a “massacre,” trying to blunt the euphoria of Israel’s success.

Harris, speaking in Michigan — a hotbed of anti-Israel radicalism — evidently sought to appease those voices.

She was not successful: as she spoke, Harris was heckled by a pro-Palestinian protester, who shouted: “It’s genocide.”

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

Photo: file