Former President Donald Trump described Taylor Swift as “unusually beautiful” and questioned whether or not she is truly “legitimately liberal” or if it is part of “an act.”

During an interview in November 2023 with Variety magazine co-editor-in-chief Ramin Setoodeh, for his upcoming book, Apprentice in Wonderland: How Donald Trump and Mark Burnett Took America Through the Looking Glass, Trump spoke about his thoughts regarding Swift, who has vocally opposed the former president, the outlet reported.

The former president described Swift — who has previously supported President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris — as being “unusually beautiful.”

“I think she’s beautiful — very beautiful! I find her very beautiful,” Trump added. “I think she’s liberal. She probably doesn’t like Trump. I hear she’s very talented. I think she’s very beautiful, actually — unusually beautiful!”

WATCH — Sen. Blackburn Praises Taylor Swift When Confronted with Singer’s Criticism:

Trump continued to question Swift’s political views, and asked if her being a liberal is “just an act.”

“She is a liberal, or is that just an act?” Trump questioned. “She’s legitimately liberal? It’s not an act? It surprises me that a country star can be successful being liberal.”

In the aftermath of George Floyd’s death, Swift criticized Trump and accused him of “stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism.”

“After stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism your entire presidency, you have the nerve to feign moral superiority before threatening violence?” Swift wrote in a post on X from May 2020. “‘When the looting starts the shooting starts’??? We will vote you out in November.”

The singer has also taken part in events with Biden, and former President Barack Obama. In June 2020, Swift took part in a virtual gay pride celebration with Biden and Obama, along with Katy Perry and Ellen DeGeneres.

WATCH — Taylor Swift Continues Joy-Giving Tradition, Gifting Hat to Young Fan in Tokyo:

Swift again attacked Trump in August 2020, after he defended the United States Postal Service after it issued a warning that it was not guaranteed that people in 46 states would have their mail-in ballots with votes for the presidential election arriving on time.

“Trump’s calculated dismantling of USPS proves one thing clearly,” Swift wrote in a social media post. “He is WELL AWARE that we do not want him as our president. He’s chosen to blatantly cheat and put millions of Americans’ lives at risk in an effort to hold on to power.”

Swift went on to endorse Biden for president in October 2020, stating that under a Biden-Harris administration, America would have a “chance to start the healing process.”