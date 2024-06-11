Poll: Only 19% of Joe Biden Voters Say Society Benefits from Marriage, Having Children

Very few supporters of President Joe Biden believe prioritizing marriage and having children is beneficial for society, polling from the Pew Research Center found.

Only 19 percent of Biden voters say that “society is better off if people make marriage and having children a priority,” compared to 59 percent of former President Donald Trump supporters and 39 percent of registered voters overall. The results come amid a singleness and loneliness epidemic among young people and as the United States continues to experience the lowest birth rate in a century.

The survey found “modest differences” between men and women as to whether a focus on marriage and children improves society.

“About six-in-ten men who support Trump (63 percent) say this, compared with 54 percent of Trump-supporting women. There is a similar gender gap among Biden supporters (22 percent of men vs. 16 percent of women),” according to the survey report.

By ethnicity, black Biden voters (29 percent) are more likely than Asian (20 percent), white (17 percent), and Hispanic (16 percent) Biden supporters to say an emphasis on marriage and family improves society.

Respondents were also questioned about the nation’s struggling fertility rate. Voters overall are largely indifferent to the nation’s low birth rate, with 43 percent saying it is “neither good nor bad for society that people are having fewer children.” At the same time, more than a third (35 percent) say the trend is negative, while 22 percent say having fewer children is good for society.

Between Biden and Trump supporters, Trump supporters are much more likely to view the trend as negative:

Nearly half of Trump supporters (47 percent), including a 56 percent majority of men who support Trump, say it is bad for society that people are having fewer children. Roughly four-in-ten women who support Trump (37 percent) see this trend as a bad thing.

Roughly half of Biden supporters say the trend is “neither good nor bad,” while 27 percent say the trend is positive, and 23 percent say the trend is bad for society.

The survey was conducted between April 8 and 14, 2024, with 8,709 respondents. The margin of error is ± 1.5 percentage points.

Katherine Hamilton is a political reporter for Breitbart News. You can follow her on X @thekat_hamilton.