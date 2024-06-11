Trump-backed candidates, Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) and Maine State Rep. Austin Theriault (R), won their congressional primaries on Tuesday night.

Mace won her race with 21,030 votes, or 57.8 percent of the vote, over her Republican opponents, according to the Associated Press (AP). The race was called at 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday.

Catherine Templeton, the former director of the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control received 10,486 votes, or 28.6 percent, while Marine veteran William Young received 5,090 votes, or 13.7 percent of the vote.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Mace for reelection in March, writing in a post on Truth Social that she had “worked hard campaigning across South Carolina” and was “fighting to Secure the Border, Strengthen our Military, Support our Veterans,” and fighting to prevent political weaponization, among other things.

Theriault, who was endorsed by Trump in March as he ran for Maine’s second congressional district, received roughly 9,248 votes, or 66.0 percent of the vote, while his opponent Michael Soboleski received 4,756 votes, or 34.0 percent of the vote, according to the AP. The race was called at 8:52 p.m. on Tuesday.

In Trump’s endorsement of Theriault, the former president stated that the former NASCAR driver and current Maine state representative for the first district, would “work hard to Secure the Border, Protect our always under siege Second Amendment, Stop Crime, Cut Taxes, and Support our Brave Law Enforcement, Military and Veterans.”

Theriault will continue on to challenge Rep. Jared Golden (D-ME) in November. Golden has been representing the district since 2019 and is currently running for reelection for his fourth term, according to the Hill.