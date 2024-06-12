Trump Campaign Launches ‘Latino Americans for Trump’ to Emphasize U.S. Citizenship

Former President Donald Trump’s campaign has launched “Latino Americans for Trump,” formerly known as “Latinos for Trump,” to emphasize the distinction between naturalized American citizens who have gained the right to vote and foreign nationals, legally or illegally in the United States.

“It’s very important that we all understand that no matter where we’re coming from, we’re already American,” the Republican National Committee (RNC) and the Trump campaign’s Jaime Florez told the New York Times of the rebrand.

“Whether you’re African American, Latino American, Asian American, European American — wherever you come from, we are all American,” Florez said.

The addition of “Americans” to the “Latinos for Trump” mantra that the campaign has used is significant, as it draws a contrast between Trump’s and President Joe Biden’s worldviews.

Whereas the Biden campaign has advocated for amnesty for illegal aliens, opposed voter ID laws, and defended the administration’s importing millions of migrants in just a few years, Trump is running, yet again, on his 2016 agenda that vows to oppose amnesty, preserve voting rights for citizens, and fiercely enforce the nation’s borders and federal immigration laws.

Trump has gained on Biden on the issue of immigration, in particular.

A CBS News/YouGov poll, published Sunday, revealed that 62 percent of American adults support deporting “all” of the 11 million to 22 million illegal aliens currently residing in the U.S., a plan backed by Trump, who has promised to carry out “the largest domestic deportation operation in American history.”

Among those who support mass deportations are 53 percent of Hispanic Americans.

Meanwhile, Biden has faced criticism from most Hispanic Americans who seemingly oppose, by a majority, the Democrat Party’s globalist immigration agenda.

In March, for example, a Harvard/Harris poll found that 74 percent of Hispanic Americans said using the term “illegal” to describe illegal aliens is appropriate. Days before the poll, Biden had apologized for using the term “illegal” to describe the illegal alien accused of murdering 22-year-old Laken Riley.

