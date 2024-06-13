Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH) and Senate Republicans on Thursday announced a hold policy on numerous President Joe Biden nominees in response to the 46th president’s “radical lawfare” against former President Donald Trump and other political opponents.

Vance led an effort alongside Sens. Mike Lee (R-UT), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Roger Marshall (R-KS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), and Eric Schmitt (R-MO) to block swift confirmation of roughly four dozen of Biden’s nominees throughout various positions of the government.

This includes judicial nominees, a nominee for deputy undersecretary for the Treasury Department, and a general counsel nominee for the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI).

Under the blockade, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) would have to waste significant time to confirm the nominees.

The announcement comes as Trump is expected to meet with House and Senate Republicans on Thursday.

The Senate Republicans said in a joint written statement:

In a continuing response to the current administration’s persecution of President Donald Trump, we will not allow the fast-tracking of any Biden Article III court judicial nominees, as well as Biden U.S. attorney nominations. Further, we will not permit the fast-tracking of nominees who have suggested the Trump prosecutions were reasonable, endorsed President Trump’s guilt in these sham proceedings, joined or supported organizations that celebrated the indictment of President Trump, supported the “get-Trump” candidacy of Alvin Bragg, or supported lawfare or censorship in other ways. This complement to the pledge of May 31 will last until Election Day, when the American people will have the opportunity to decisively reject attempts to settle political disputes through the legal system. While it is not our intent to bring any single nominee into disrepute, if our rights are challengedon the floor of the U.S. Senate, we will prosecute a forceful public case using all the tools at our disposal. Every signer is pledged to defend against attempts to fast-track the confirmation of Biden nominees.

“This will be accomplished through a joint effort and not be reliant upon a single Member’s willingness to hold every nominee,” the senators added.