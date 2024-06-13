Report: Sens. Romney, Collins, Murkowski to Skip Trump Meeting in D.C. 

Anti-America First Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT), Susan Collins (R-ME), and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) will reportedly not attend a meeting with former President Donald Trump on Thursday in Washington, DC, citing a scheduling conflict.

Trump’s return to Washington is the first time he will visit Capitol Hill since leaving the presidency, vanquishing primary rivals and raising huge sums of money following intense court battles.

The three senators, who often opposed Trump on policy and worked against him politically, will not join Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and other high ranking Republicans in meetings with the presumptive Republican presidential nominee, Politico Playbook reported Thursday.

“I said earlier this year I supported him. He’s earned the nomination by the voters all across the country,” McConnell told reporters Wednesday when pressed about Trump’s visit, the New York Times reported.

“There’s high anticipation here and great excitement,” House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) also told reporters before the visit.

Trump’s itinerary includes a morning meeting with a group of House members, a second meeting with dozens of chief executives who belong to the prestigious Business Roundtable, and a sit-down with Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY), a strong Trump ally, and fellow senators.

The meetings will focus on policies, such as closing President Joe Biden’s open borders, the Trump campaign told the Times.

Trump has about a two-in-three chance of completing the greatest political comeback in modern American politics, an Economist model forecasted onWednesday, which is strong news for the former president, who maintained his lead in swing states over Biden after being convicted in a Manhattan courthouse.

Wendell Husebo is a political reporter with Breitbart News and a former GOP War Room Analyst. He is the author of Politics of Slave Morality. Follow Wendell on “X” @WendellHusebø or on Truth Social @WendellHusebo.