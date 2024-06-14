Exclusive — Katy Faust Explains Why ‘Normies’ Get Behind Trump While He’s Under Political Prosecution

“Normies” are seeing right through the political prosecution of former President Donald Trump, Katy Faust, Founder and President of the global children’s rights nonprofit Them Before Us, told Breitbart News during an exclusive interview at Turning Point USA’s Young Women’s Leadership Summit (YWLS).

When asked how she believes the Manhattan jury verdict — which found Trump guilty on all counts in his controversial business records trial — will affect Trump’s chances ahead of the election, Faust said that people are “seeing right through it.”

“A little bit outside my lane,” she admitted before adding, “but I will tell you that among the little conservative cohort of moms in my world of Seattle, people are seeing right through it.”

“They really do see this as a political persecution and really do feel like, ‘Look, if they can do it to him, they will do it for [sic] me,'” she explained.

“So I do feel like Trump is a bit of a stand-in and it comes to like, the normies of the world. Like if they’re after him, they’re after me, so I better get behind him,” Faust said. “So like, that’s what it looks like from my corner.”

Her remarks point to the greater theme of the lawfare waged against the former president falling completely flat, to the likely dismay of Democrats and the establishment media. Poll after poll — both at the state level and nationally — show no negative effect on Trump following the Manhattan jury’s decision. In fact, they still show him leading President Joe Biden.

Further, the establishment media’s “convicted felon” messaging is not inflicting any political damage, as Americans are focusing on issues right in front of them.

“I think what suburban women are looking at right now are their kids and their families and they’re saying, ‘It is much harder to put food on the table for my family. It’s much harder to go to the grocery store and make my dollar stretch, much harder to fill up my gas tank. I don’t feel safe taking my kids places. I don’t feel safe as a woman walking certain places anymore in my community,'” Republican National Committee (RNC) co-chair Lara Trump said during an exclusive interview with Breitbart News at the same conference, explaining that those are the “real life issues” people are concerned about.

“And I think they’re much more concerned with that than they are any label ever put on Donald Trump, anything that he may have tweeted in the past, and I think it’s why you’ve seen a huge shift in his direction, even following the jury verdict,” she said.

“And we know that folks in the mainstream media are going to love to call Donald Trump a convicted felon. It’s literally been the only thing they’ve been banking on. Obviously, it’s not working because his poll numbers just after the verdict have actually gone up,” she pointed out.

“You saw a five- or six-point increase in his polling after that,” she said, adding that Trump is “thriving” despite everything thrown against him.

Jack Knudsen / Breitbart News