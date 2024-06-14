Nolte: Trump Jumps to National Lead in Post-Conviction Poll

A post-conviction Reuters/Ipsos poll shows a four-point move in former President Donald Trump’s favor, as he now tops President Joe Biden by two points.

On May 30 and 31, the day of and after Trump’s felony conviction in a New York Kangaroo Court, a Reuters/Ipsos poll of registered voters showed His Fraudulency Joe Biden with a two-point national lead over Trump, 41 to 39 percent.

In a five-way race that included third-party candidates, Biden still led by two, 39 to 37 percent.

Ten days later, that has all changed.

On June 10 and 11, Reuters/Ipsos polled 930 registered voters and found that Trump gained two points, Biden lost two points, and Trump now leads Hunter’s dad 41 to 39 percent.

That is a four-point shift in Trump’s favor over ten days in the same poll.

This is also the seventh national poll since Trump’s conviction, and those seven polls tell the following story: nothing much has changed since the phony conviction. The national polling average still shows Trump with a small but consistent lead.

On this same day in 2020, in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of national polls, Biden led by 8.4 points.

On this same day in 2016 in the RCP average poll of national polls, Hillary Clinton led by 5.5 points.

In the RCP average poll of national polls that includes third-party candidates, Trump currently leads by an average of 2.9 points. In this five-way national race, he has also led in all three post-conviction polls.

Despite everything, Trump is not only polling stronger than he ever has, he is polling better than any Republican since 2004.

Speaking of strength, here’s Slow Joe humiliating himself and the United States at the G7:

Everyone freaking out about that Biden clip at G7. I found the full video. The longer clip, in context, is even more horrifying. pic.twitter.com/obFINP7RNE — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) June 13, 2024

It’s as if the leaders of the Free World took a nursing home patient out for the day.

But Democrats are stuck with Biden. Everyone else polls worse against Trump. Further, Biden is the president and is determined to serve another term. So one is left to wonder what else Democrats and their corrupt confederates in the corporate media got to hit Trump with when the kitchen sink has already been thrown.

Additionally, as someone who has closely watched presidential races going back to 1984, as things stand right now, and putting polling aside, Trump is running like a winner, looking like a winner, and winning. Meanwhile, Biden is shuffling like a loser, looking like a loser, and losing.

Things could change on a dime, but as of today, the Biden campaign has all the tells of an incumbent who is about to lose—they are on defense, and they are defensive, desperate, and have no core message. Trump has a core message, a rationale for why he’s running for president. Biden does not. He’s flailing in search of one, something that will stick. This is why Trump is beating Biden 51 to 35 points in the betting averages.

The stink of failure is all over Biden, while Trump smells like he’s about to win the greatest comeback in political history.

