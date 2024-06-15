Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Donald Trump ‘Going into the Heart of Deep Blue Territories’

Former President Donald Trump is once again “going into the heart of deep blue territories,” his 2024 national campaign spokeswoman, Karoline Leavitt, told Breitbart News Saturday ahead of his speech at Turning Point Action’s The People’s Convention in Detroit, Michigan.

Trump is delivering the keynote address at the convention in Detroit on Saturday, and Leavitt said it represents Trump’s pattern of visiting the “heart of deep blue territories in this country to talk to voters and bring his winning message to them.”

Leavitt also revealed that Trump will be doing an event at a local black church — town hall style — moderated by Rep. Byron Donalds (R-FL).

“He’s going to take questions from attendees at the church and hear their concerns about how Democrats who’ve been running Detroit and Michigan — and Democrat-run cities all over this country — into the ground for decades based on empty promises that they never deliver on,” she said.

“President Trump’s message uplifts all Americans regardless of race [and] religion. You’re going to hear him talk about that tonight in Michigan,” she continued, later noting that Trump is performing extremely well among younger voters as well, which is very bad for Democrats.

LISTEN:

“No Republican candidate in history has ever received this high of a percentage of the youth vote. President Trump is winning with these voters in a big way, and it’s for a few reasons,” she said, pointing to President Biden’s broken promises.

“First, is the young people are realizing that Joe Biden is a corrupt career politician who’s never delivered on a promise he’s ever made. And he promised young people he would forgive their student loans. That hasn’t really happened. He promised young people that he would bring peace around this world. The opposite has happened. He’s brought chaos and war in the Middle East and in Ukraine,” Leavitt said.

“Joe Biden promised he would bring down the cost of living after COVID. He shut down our economy further, put billions of dollars in the economy unnecessarily. And now, we’ve had record high inflation crisis as a result, which is robbing young people of their futures,” she said, outlining how difficult it is for young people to attain the American dream in Biden’s economy.

“Mortgage rates are seven and a half percent and climbing every single month because Joe Biden won’t bring down the cost of living. He continues to pump unnecessary money into the economy, and he won’t unleash the might of our energy industry, so young people can’t afford to buy a home, and they’re burdened with thousands of dollars of debt. Credit card debt in this country has never been higher,” she said, noting that mortgage rates under Trump hit a record low 2.65 percent and that inflation was “nonexistent.”

“We didn’t talk about it because it wasn’t an issue. … We see these young voters deeply concerned about their futures and the economy, and they’re fans of the American dream. And they’re realizing they need to vote for Donald Trump if they want to have a chance at that dream,” she said, adding that Trump is “actively pushing his message to these voters” and noting the success of his newly launched TikTok account with millions of followers.

“President Trump has energy and vigor. He goes to UFC. He goes to football games. He goes to college tailgates like we saw him do in the Republican primary, flipping burgers with college students. He’s fun. He has energy. He has a vision to lead this country to greatness, and that’s very inspiring for young people across this country,” she added.

