A Democrat staffer was criticized on social media after he shared a post thanking President Joe Biden for canceling his student loans.

Ben Kamens, who is the communications director for Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH), shared a post on X that he reportedly received “a call” informing him that his “student debt has been canceled.” In Kamens’ post, he shared a photo showing two student loans with disbursement dates from 2010. The original principal balance on one loan was, $2,750, while the other showed $5,500. This comes out to $8,250.

“Just got a call to let me know my student debt has been canceled,” Kamens wrote. “This is why elections matter. Thanks @JoeBiden.”

Kamens wrote in another post that his “job was paying it down for me ahead of schedule,” adding that he was “happy to let the government cancel it instead of paying it off.”

Several people were quick to criticize Kamens for his post, pointing out that other taxpayers were left to pay the student loans he had not been able to.

“As a government worker, this guy got paid more than $80,000 last year by taxpayers according to Legistorm, and now he’s bragging about forcing those same taxpayers to pony up another $8k for loans he refused to pay himself,” Sean Davis, the CEO and co-founder of the Federalist wrote in a post on X.

“Imagine the plumber, HVAC worker, mechanic, Walmart worker, janitor, personal support worker who didn’t go to college or rack up debt,” Ari Goldkind, a political commentator wrote. “Who just decided to work hard Imagine them now knowing that they’re paying for this fool’s education. A choice the fool knew would rack up debt.”

Another person pointed out that people who had “served in the military” also had their “loans repaid,” adding that it was “after serving & sacrificing” for the United States.

“Many of us that served in the military also had our loans repaid…after serving & sacrificing for our country,” the person wrote. “Keep ‘taking’ there champ…and you’re welcome for the opportunity to take something for nothing off the backs of those that served and sacrificed for you.”

Radio talk show host Dana Loesch responded by writing, “Glorified welfare.”

“This ignorant kid thanking Biden instead of the hardworking American taxpayers who will pay for it now,” Jenna Ellis, a former Trump campaign lawyer wrote.

“I worked on Capitol Hill for 10 years,” Steven D. Smith, who previously worked as a communications director for former Rep. Ed Royce (R-CA) and Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ), wrote. “I could never imagine tweeting out something so stupid (including my home address). I would show my staff tweets like this to show them examples of what you should not be tweeting.”

Kamens reportedly earned over $80,000 in 2023, according to Legistorm.

Estimates on Glassdoor show that the salary range for a communications director in the House of Representatives is roughly between $77,000 and $120,000 a year, with a median range of $96,000.

The job website Indeed estimates that the yearly salary for communications directors in the House of Representatives is between $69,423 and $151,630. Indeed also estimates that the average salary for a communications director in the House of Representatives is $102,599 a year.