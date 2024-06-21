Reality television court Judge Judy Sheindlin criticized Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg for using “taxpayers’ money” to prosecute former President Donald Trump instead of focusing on “criminals” in New York City.

During an interview with CNN’s Chris Wallace, Sheindlin, who starred on her Judge Judy show for 25 seasons, stated that she “would be happier” if Bragg focused his attention on taking “care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway,” instead of going after Trump for “nonsense.”

On May 30, a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty of falsifying business records in the first-degree concerning payments made to adult entertainment star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 presidential election.

“I would be happier, as someone who owns property in Manhattan, if the district attorney of New York County would take care of criminals who were making it impossible for citizens to walk in the streets and use the subway, to use his efforts to keep those people off the streets, than to spend $5 million or $10 million of taxpayers’ money trying Donald Trump on this nonsense,” Sheindlin explained.

“But, I as a taxpayer in this country, resent using the system for your own personal self-aggrandizement,” Sheindlin continued.

When asked by Wallace if that was what Sheindlin thought Bragg had done in Manhattan, Sheindlin confirmed that was what she thought.

Sheindlin stated that you “had to twist yourself into a pretzel to figure out what the crime was,” adding that Bragg does not like Trump.

As Breitbart News has previously reported, the former president was found guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records, which is normally considered a misdemeanor. However, the statute of limitations had run out.

Bragg ended up prosecuting “the case as a felony by asserting that the alleged falsification of business records was done to cover up a federal crime,” even though the former president “has not been convicted of such a crime.”

“I think he was a good businessman, a real estate guy,” Sheindlin said when asked what she thought about the former president. “And, he was certainly terrific on The Apprentice,” she stated.

When asked what Sheindlin thought of Trump as president, she said she feels that Trump should not have been president, adding she thinks that even Trump did not think “he was going to be president.”