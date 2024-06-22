Former President Donald Trump vowed that he would not “give one penny” to schools that have vaccine and mask mandates, and to keep men out of women’s sports.

During the rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday, Trump said that if elected, “on day one,” he would sign an executive order to slash federal funding to schools pushing critical race theory, transgenderism, or “other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content.”

“On day one I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing critical race theory, transgender insanity, and any other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content onto our children,” Trump told the crowd.

“I will not give one penny to any school that has a vaccine mandate, or a mask mandate,” Trump added. “And, I will keep men out of women’s sports on day one. Signed.”

Trump has been a vocal opponent of vaccine and mask mandates. In August 2023, Trump stated in a post on Truth Social that Americans will “NOT COMPLY” with another round of vaccine or mask mandates, or lockdowns. The former president promised to “cut federal funding to any school, college, airline or public transportation system that imposes a mask mandate or a vaccine mandate.”

In April, Trump’s campaign told Breitbart News that Biden and his campaign “would love nothing more than to have the government shut down the lives of Americans” and to be able to “control every aspect” of citizens’ lives. The comments from the Trump campaign come in response to a job listing from the Biden campaign requiring potential applicants to be up to date on their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Employees of the Biden campaign are required to have “up-to-date” COVID-19 vaccinations.

The former president’s comments on the topic of transgenderism come after he previously vowed–during a roundtable event in Michigan last weekend–to “keep the radical left-wing gender ideology away” from children.

During the roundtable event, Trump also added that he would keep men out of women’s sports.

Trump’s comments, especially those regarding the topic of transgenderism, come as President Joe Biden and his administration have highlighted efforts to provide transgender individuals with protections.

During a recent speech, Biden spoke about “transgender children” and how families “face excruciating decisions to relocate” to states where their children are not targeted by “dangerous and hateful anti-LGBTQI+ laws.”

In a post on X from March, Biden wrote that transgender Americans were “made in the image of God.”

“Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you. You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity,” Biden wrote.

The Biden administration also released revised Title IX rules in April, which go into effect on August 1, 2024. Although the rules do not mention the word, “transgender,” they can be easily interpreted as protecting transgender individuals.

Education Secretary Miguel Cardona has explained that this was done purposely because the “standards for students participating on male and female athletic teams are evolving in real time.”

Breitbart News previously reported:

Throughout the document, the term “gender identity” is used to describe certain actions that the new rules will force all public schools – not just colleges, but all publicly funded schools – to obey or risk being sued and/or losing federal funding.

The revised Title IX rules define sexual discrimination as being based on a person’s gender identity, along with sexual proclivities. The rules also say that schools are not allowed to separate students based on their sex, while not specifically mentioning that boys should be allowed into girls’ restrooms.