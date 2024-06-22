Report: Rep. Jamaal Bowman Allegedly Plagiarized Quotes in 2019 Dissertation

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) has been accused of plagiarizing multiple quotes in the 2019 dissertation he wrote while attending Manhattanville College, according to an analysis from the Daily Wire.

Bowman, who is significantly trailing his primary opponent, Westchester County executive George Latimer, has come under fire for allegedly lifting multiple quotes to use in his dissertation, titled “Community Schools: The Perceptions and Practices that Foster Broad-Based Collaboration among Leaders with the Community School Ecosystem.”

The “Squad” member’s 141-page essay appears to steal a summary of a 2001 book on Critical Race Theory (CRT) written by another author, University of Delaware Professor Rosalie Rolón-Dow.

According to journalists Luke Rosiak and Christopher Rufo, Bowman used the passage from Rolón-Dow without inserting quotation marks.

“The CRT movement drew heavily on the critical legal studies movement, radical feminism, and civil rights ideas to develop a framework that squarely challenged the racialized ways in which law affects people of color (Delgado & Stefancic, 2001; Parker, 2003; Rolon-Dow, 2005),” Bowman wrote.

In comparison. an article by Rolón-Dow obtained by the Daily Wire states, “The movement drew heavily on the critical legal studies movement, radical feminism, and conventional civil rights ideas to develop a framework that more squarely challenged the racialized ways in which laws affect people of color (Delgado & Stefancic, 2001; Parker, 2003)”:

Jamaal Bowman plagiarized from a summary of "Critical Race Theory: An Introduction" in his doctoral dissertation. His 2019 paper, which is brimming with errors, complains that “Black, Latinx, and poor White children have been historically oppressed throughout American history." pic.twitter.com/SBmbT0hfTG — Luke Rosiak (@lukerosiak) June 21, 2024

Bowman allegedly copied and pasted other passages without proper attribution on “multiple other occasions,” the analysis stated, and even seemed to make grammatical mistakes while doing so.

In one instance, the progressive congressman substituted “Latino/Latina” with “Latinx/Latina” without realizing that the “x” is meant to make the gendered suffix neutral by replacing both the “-o” and the “-a.”

In another, he made a typo in changing “the intersection between race/ethnicity and caring” to “the intersection between race/ethnicity caring.”

Other writers words he is accused of pasting in quotes include René Antrop-González, Anthony De Jesús, Tenah Hunt, Kristen Slack, and Lawrence Berger.

“This is the kind of dismal pseudo-scholarship that drives much of education and, unfortunately, an increasing share of political life. It should be scrutinized, as should its authors,” Rosiak and Rufo wrote.

Bowman, a former teacher and principal of a Bronx middle school, previously came under fire for appearing to pull a fire alarm in the U.S. Capitol to stop a vote from taking place:

BREAKING: The video of Jamaal Bowman pulling the fire alarm to stop a vote has been released. In his initial statement, Bowman claimed that he was rushing to get to a vote and did it by accident. The video shows him removing the warning signs and not even attempting to open the… pic.twitter.com/IGzmZo72xp — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 26, 2023

More recently, fellow Democrat Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz (FL) accused Bowman of engaging in “antisemitic rhetoric” and using Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israeli citizens for his political gain, Breitbart News reported.

