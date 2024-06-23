Utah Senate Republican candidate Trent Staggs told Breitbart News Saturday that Rep. John Curtis (R-UT), his primary opponent, is a former Utah Democratic Party chair who is “funded by mega-millionaire climate change activists.”

Staggs spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as Breitbart News reported that pro-climate change activists, such as Jay Faison, the founder of the ClearPath Foundation, have donated $2 million to a super PAC that is backing Curtis in the race to replace the retiring Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT).

“Here we have, in John Curtis, someone who is the very definition of RINO. He wasn’t just a Democrat formerly, he actually chaired the Utah Democratic Party and he only changed party affiliation so that he could run for Jason Chaffetz’s seat when he resigned from Congress in 2017,” Staggs, the mayor of Riverton, Utah, explained to Breitbart News Saturday.

“He’s being funded by mega-millionaire climate change activists that have put $10 million in his PACs. And they’ve been attacking me relentlessly the last week,” Staggs added.

Former President Donald Trump endorsed Staggs’ bid for the U.S. Senate, describing the Senate conservative candidate as “100 percent MAGA”:

I'm honored to have the endorsement of Donald Trump! pic.twitter.com/Ry2n1mS9rE — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) April 27, 2024

Trump also recently released a video calling on Utahans to back Staggs during the primary:

I'm honored to have your support, President Trump. As a small town mayor who's not a multi millionaire, we took on the establishment, and we challenged Mitt Romney. I'm humbled by the momentum our campaign has received. With 7000 different donors, we've run a true grassroots… pic.twitter.com/Jbo9hLYhaA — Mayor Trent Staggs (@MayorStaggs) June 22, 2024

Staggs said that Trump’s endorsement is the “winning formula” for his U.S. Senate bid.

He added that too many Republicans, such as Curtis, have given cover to the Biden administration’s border policies, citing Curtis’s claim that building the border wall carries “pent-up racism.”

Staggs said, “Border, budget, and regulatory reform are my top three issues. I want to work with Senator Lee on this REINS Act, that is to rein in the federal government and all of these out-of-control bureaucracies.”

“I’m supported by everyday Americans and Utahans and oil and gas workers associations that want energy dominance,” he added.

