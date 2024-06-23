Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) were silent Sunday after an antisemitic mob targeted the Adas Torah synagogue in the Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson.

As Breitbart News reported, dozens of pro-Palestinian activists blocked the entrance to the synagogue to prevent members of the Jewish community from attending a meeting about purchasing real estate in Israel.

Protesters were reported to have surrounded the synagogue and prevented people from being able to enter.

Jews around the world are considering relocating to Israel due to antisemitic violence. In addition, some Jews wish to move to Israel out of religious sentiment; to retire there; or simply to own vacation homes or investment properties there.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers with riot gear showed up as violence broke out between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters on Pico Blvd, ABC7 News reported.

The outlet noted that the confrontations between protesters and counter-protesters began with verbal confrontations, and then moved on to physical fights.

Several protesters were reportedly detained; however, law enforcement officials said nobody had been arrested, according to the outlet.

Anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue Los Angeles where an Israel real-estate fair is taking place. According to reports from the scene, the protesters have surrounded the synagogue and are preventing Jews from entering. pic.twitter.com/TOpcRHyCaN — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) June 23, 2024

More chaos. This is not Gaza. This is Los Angeles. Anti-Israel protesters are physically attacking Jews in front of a synagogue in Los Angeles. This will NOT "Free Palestine" Where is the police? Where is the NATIONAL GUARD? They are trying to globalize… pic.twitter.com/W02ukcjRNA — Afshine Emrani MD FACC (@afshineemrani) June 23, 2024

Video footage posted to X showed officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) dressed in tactical gear blocking off Pico Blvd.

LAPD in tactical gear has closed off Pico Blvd in front of the Adas Torah after hours of clashes between Pro-Palestinian and Pro-Israeli protesters outside of an Israeli real estate fair inside the synagogue. @NBCLA pic.twitter.com/rQoHJFsu0r — Anastassia Olmos (@StassiOlmos) June 23, 2024

Another video posted to X showed crowds of anti-Israel protesters walking through Jewish neighborhoods in Los Angeles chanting, “Baby killers.”

Mobs of antisemites parade through Jewish neighborhoods in Los Angeles chanting "baby killers". This is a pogrom in America in 2024.pic.twitter.com/GsMy1q9uSF — Shelley G (@ShelleyGldschmt) June 24, 2024

It was the second time in three days that anti-Israel activists had targeted a Jewish house of worship in Los Angeles.

Neither Bass nor Newsom had said anything regarding the antisemitic mob that targeted the Jewish synagogue, or the subsequent violence.

Breitbart News reached out to Bass’s office but had not received a reply at the time of publication Sunday evening.