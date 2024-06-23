Gavin Newsom, Karen Bass Silent as Antisemitic Mob Targets L.A. Synagogue

Elizabeth Weibel

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass and Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) were silent Sunday after an antisemitic mob targeted the Adas Torah synagogue in the Jewish neighborhood of Pico-Robertson.

As Breitbart News reported, dozens of pro-Palestinian activists blocked the entrance to the synagogue to prevent members of the Jewish community from attending a meeting about purchasing real estate in Israel.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers face off with pro-Palestine protesters gathered outside the Adas Torah Orthodox Jewish synagogue, preventing access, in Los Angeles, June 23, 2024. (Photo by DAVID SWANSON / AFP) (Photo by DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Protesters were reported to have surrounded the synagogue and prevented people from being able to enter.

Jews around the world are considering relocating to Israel due to antisemitic violence. In addition, some Jews wish to move to Israel out of religious sentiment; to retire there; or simply to own vacation homes or investment properties there.

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) officers with riot gear showed up as violence broke out between pro-Palestinian protesters and counter-protesters on Pico Blvd, ABC7 News reported.

The outlet noted that the confrontations between protesters and counter-protesters began with verbal confrontations, and then moved on to physical fights.

Several protesters were reportedly detained; however, law enforcement officials said nobody had been arrested, according to the outlet.

Video footage posted to X showed officers from the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) dressed in tactical gear blocking off Pico Blvd.

Another video posted to X showed crowds of anti-Israel protesters walking through Jewish neighborhoods in Los Angeles chanting, “Baby killers.”

It was the second time in three days that anti-Israel activists had targeted a Jewish house of worship in Los Angeles.

Neither Bass nor Newsom had said anything regarding the antisemitic mob that targeted the Jewish synagogue, or the subsequent violence.

Breitbart News reached out to Bass’s office but had not received a reply at the time of publication Sunday evening.

