WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Mob Targets Another Synagogue in Los Angeles

LAPD Pro-Palestinian synagogue Los Angeles (Breitbart News)
Breitbart News
Joel B. Pollak

LOS ANGELES, California — Several dozen pro-Palestinian activists targeted an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in the heart of the Pico-Robertson on Sunday, blocking the entrance to an event promoting real estate investment in Israel.

A source on the scene told Breitbart News that the activists were blocking pedestrians on the south side of Pico Boulevard, the main street through a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in west Los Angeles.

According to the Forward, a left-wing Jewish publication, the protest targeted the synagogue in part because of an event within the Jewish community promoting Israeli real estate, whether for emigration, vacation, or investment.

There has been a worldwide surge among Jews in applications to emigrate to Israel — to make aliyah, or “ascent,” as it is described within the community — after October 7 in solidarity with Israel and in reaction to local antisemitism.

Sundar marked was the second time pro-Palestinian activists have targeted a synagogue in L.A. in the past several days. On Friday, protesters targeted another synagogue and school in the Valley Village area, for unknown reasons.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.