WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Mob Targets Another Synagogue in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Several dozen pro-Palestinian activists targeted an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in the heart of the Pico-Robertson on Sunday, blocking the entrance to an event promoting real estate investment in Israel.

Anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue Los Angeles where an Israel real-estate fair is taking place. According to reports from the scene, the protesters have surrounded the synagogue and are preventing Jews from entering. pic.twitter.com/TOpcRHyCaN — Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) June 23, 2024

A source on the scene told Breitbart News that the activists were blocking pedestrians on the south side of Pico Boulevard, the main street through a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in west Los Angeles.

Chaos at Ada’s Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Follow us here for updates @camhigby is on the ground pic.twitter.com/3dltc4Ky6n — Today is America (@TodayisAmerica) June 23, 2024

According to the Forward, a left-wing Jewish publication, the protest targeted the synagogue in part because of an event within the Jewish community promoting Israeli real estate, whether for emigration, vacation, or investment.

Pro-Palestinian activists held a protest Sunday outside a synagogue in the heart of Pico-Robertson, an Orthodox Jewish enclave in Los Angeles, where Israeli real estate companies were promoting their properties to potential American buyers. @thislouis pic.twitter.com/NqyOjJsN5j — The Forward (@jdforward) June 23, 2024

There has been a worldwide surge among Jews in applications to emigrate to Israel — to make aliyah, or “ascent,” as it is described within the community — after October 7 in solidarity with Israel and in reaction to local antisemitism.

Sundar marked was the second time pro-Palestinian activists have targeted a synagogue in L.A. in the past several days. On Friday, protesters targeted another synagogue and school in the Valley Village area, for unknown reasons.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the recent e-book, “The Zionist Conspiracy (and how to join it),” now available on Audible. He is also the author of the e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.