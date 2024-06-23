WATCH: Pro-Palestinian Mob Targets Another Synagogue in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, California — Several dozen pro-Palestinian activists targeted an Orthodox Jewish synagogue in the heart of the Pico-Robertson on Sunday, blocking the entrance to an event promoting real estate investment in Israel.
Masked protesters blocking entrance to a synagogue in Jewish neighborhood in Los Angeles has nothing to do with free speech and everything having to do with persecuting Jews and preventing Jews from practicing their religious faith. How is this allowed to happen @GavinNewsom… pic.twitter.com/etUYCEErMg
— Rabbi Yonah (@RabbiYonah) June 23, 2024
Anti-Israel protesters have gathered outside the Adas Torah Synagogue Los Angeles where an Israel real-estate fair is taking place.
According to reports from the scene, the protesters have surrounded the synagogue and are preventing Jews from entering. pic.twitter.com/TOpcRHyCaN
— Israel National News – Arutz Sheva (@ArutzSheva_En) June 23, 2024
A source on the scene told Breitbart News that the activists were blocking pedestrians on the south side of Pico Boulevard, the main street through a predominantly Orthodox Jewish neighborhood in west Los Angeles.
Chaos at Ada’s Torah synagogue in Los Angeles. Follow us here for updates @camhigby is on the ground pic.twitter.com/3dltc4Ky6n
— Today is America (@TodayisAmerica) June 23, 2024
According to the Forward, a left-wing Jewish publication, the protest targeted the synagogue in part because of an event within the Jewish community promoting Israeli real estate, whether for emigration, vacation, or investment.
Pro-Palestinian activists held a protest Sunday outside a synagogue in the heart of Pico-Robertson, an Orthodox Jewish enclave in Los Angeles, where Israeli real estate companies were promoting their properties to potential American buyers.
@thislouis pic.twitter.com/NqyOjJsN5j
— The Forward (@jdforward) June 23, 2024
There has been a worldwide surge among Jews in applications to emigrate to Israel — to make aliyah, or “ascent,” as it is described within the community — after October 7 in solidarity with Israel and in reaction to local antisemitism.
Sundar marked was the second time pro-Palestinian activists have targeted a synagogue in L.A. in the past several days. On Friday, protesters targeted another synagogue and school in the Valley Village area, for unknown reasons.
