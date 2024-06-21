Pro-Israel Protesters Flock to Defend L.A. Synagogue Targeted by Pro-Palestinian Mob

A large group of pro-Israel counter-protesters rushed to demonstrate outside a synagogue and Jewish school targeted Thursday in Los Angeles by a mob of pro-Palestinian activists.

The confrontation began earlier Thursday, when the pro-Palestinian activists showed up at the school in Valley Village, an area with a large Jewish population in the San Fernando Valley region of L.A.

A large group of pro-Israel counter-demonstrators then came to the school to face off against the pro-Palestinian activists. The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) arrived and separated the two groups on opposite sides of the street.

Local Fox affiliate KTTV-11 covered the dueling protests, noting that it was not clear why the synagogue and school had been targeted.

There is a growing wave of antisemitism in the U.S. associated with anti-Israel and pro-Palestinian protests.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro, who had attended the synagogue when he was in Los Angeles, said there was a double standard at work — that “if people protested Hamas by going to a random mosque and shouting at the constituents, it would be national news and Joe Biden would make a statement about the evils of Islamophobia.”

