Donald Trump: Joe Biden’s Medicare Advantage Cut a ‘Total Betrayal of Seniors’

Former President Donald Trump said during a rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on Saturday that President Joe Biden’s cuts to Medicare Advantage, an increasingly popular program, are a “total betrayal of seniors.”

“I will not cut one penny from Social Security or Medicare, which Joe Biden is destroying by letting millions of people come into our country,” Trump said.

The former president continued, “By contrast, Joe Biden has cut Medicare Advantage for the last two years.” He added that this cut is a “total betrayal of seniors.”

Breitbart News has reported about how Biden has frequently claimed that Trump would slash entitlement programs such as Social Security or Medicare; however, the 46th president has actually cut Medicare Advantage (MA):

Biden’s move would impact more than half of Medicare enrollees, as many American seniors now look to Medicare Advantage for their healthcare needs. American seniors enrolled in Medicare Advantage could see their supplemental benefits reduced or cost-sharing increased by $33 a month in 2025, according to experts.

Analyst Chris Meekins said, “President Biden’s team is gambling that MA beneficiaries won’t realize before the election the benefits Biden’s team is causing them to lose come January 2025.”

Trump, in contrast, told Breitbart News he will never touch Social Security or Medicare.

A 2021 Commonwealth Fund study found that 90 percent of Medicare Advantage enrollees were satisfied with their care, which is about the same as traditional Medicare. Research has even shown Medicare Advantage outperforms Medicare on 16 different clinical quality measures.

Republicans and conservative groups have sounded the alarm about Biden’s cuts to Medicare Advantage.

Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) said, “BREAKING: Biden just cut Medicare benefits AGAIN. 2.8 MILLION Florida seniors use Medicare Advantage & Biden’s cuts will cost them an extra $400 per year. Biden’s war on seniors is devastating & I’m fighting like hell to reverse this terrible decision.”

Rep. Kevin Hern (R-OK), the chairman of the Republican Study Committee (RSC), said, “The Biden White House attacks me for wanting to fix and save Medicare, meanwhile @JoeBiden is actively cutting Medicare for 33 million seniors.”

Heritage Action wrote, “Biden is cutting Medicare Advantage benefits for 33 million Americans—and hoping they don’t notice until after the November election.”