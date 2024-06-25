Nolte: Lawfare Fail — Trump Still Leads Biden in Georgia

For the 26th poll in a row, former President Trump is leading His Fraudulency Joe Biden in the state of Georgia.

If you recall, in 2020, we were told Biden won Georgia by less than a half point. The 2020 polling out of Georgia, in the RealClearPolitics (RCP) average poll of state polls, showed Trump up by just a single point on Election Day. Throughout that state race, the RCP lead moved back and forth between the two.

That is not the case this time. By as much as seven points but no less than 3.5, Trump has consistently led Biden in the RCP Georgia average since polling began in November 2023. Currently, in the RCP average, Trump is up four points.

This latest poll of 1,000 registered voters taken between June 11 and June 22 by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, a left-wing paper, has Trump up five points, 43 to 38 percent.

Biden’s big loss comes from Georgia’s black voters.

“Biden faces a mountain of worries of his own, namely the loss of support among young and [b]lack voters, a base that propelled him to a win, according to the poll,” writes the pollster. “About 70% of [b]lack Georgians say they plan to support Biden, down from the 88% support he received in 2020, according to exit polls.”

It gets worse: “[J]ust 12% of voters age 18-29 plan to back the president.”

As far as Trump…

“Nearly half of those polled approved of a New York jury verdict last month that found the former president guilty of 34 felony charges, including a slim majority of independent voters,” the pollster writes. “About one-third of independents say the convictions make them less likely to back him.”

But…

42 percent say inflation and the economy are their top issues.

There is nothing in the polling that in any way shows Biden’s attempt to lock Donald Trump up in prison with his Kangaroo Court and 34 phony felony convictions has altered the dynamic of the race. We’re nearly four weeks out from the verdict and in the RCP average, Trump still leads nationally. He still leads in five states we were told the 45th president lost in 2020: Arizona (+5.6), Nevada (+4.2), Michigan (+0.2), Pennsylvania (+2.8), and now Georgia.

Things are tied in Wisconsin, but only because of a single poll that shows Biden up +6, which is an outlier. Out of the seven most recent Wisconsin polls, Trump leads in four, and two are tied.

Additionally, two states that seemed impossible for Trump to win just six months ago are now very competitive: Minnesota and Virginia. We were told Biden won Minnesota by 7.2 in 2020, and Virginia by 9.4.

