Alex Marlow with Sebastian Gorka: If Trump Wins, Conservatives Must Put Pedal to the Metal, Put Guilty in Jail

If former President Donald Trump wins the presidential election in November, conservatives need to put the pedal to the metal, keep the momentum, and hold people accountable — which includes putting guilty people in jail — Breitbart News Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow said during a Tuesday appearance on America First with Dr. Sebastian Gorka.

Marlow said it is essential that conservatives actually pursue the things they say they will pursue if they win in November.

“This is where I’m very negative on the conservative movement in general,” he began.

“We have a knack for taking our foot off the gas once we win. And we need to be diligent about this because if Trump wins — and I figure he is, you know, two-to-one to win at this point, like, I don’t think it’s a guarantee, you can’t get sleepy here for the next four or five months, but I think he’s ahead,” Marlow, author of the New York Times best seller Breaking Biden: Exposing the Hidden Forces and Secret Money Machine Behind Joe Biden, His Family, and His Administration, said.

While he said he believes there is a very good chance Trump will win by a lot, he stressed the importance of conservatives staying focused if and when that happens.

“If that happens, we need to be putting people in jail. Absolutely. I mean, not innocent people but people who’ve done illegal stuff. We need to be turning over every stone, figuring it out. We know they’re doing it. And then we need to write laws to make sure stuff that’s corruption but legal — that type of stuff that Peter Schweizer basically dedicated his life to reporting on, that stuff, things that are legal but shouldn’t be — we change those laws. That needs to be top priority,” Marlow said.

Many Republicans who are elected do not have that mentality and try to play nice once they get to Washington, DC — a fruitless attempt — Marlow observed.

“You try to get liked by people, and that’s not going to happen. The left is at war with us. That’s why Andrew Breitbart was famous for saying, ‘War’ and ‘Hashtag war’ — all that stuff — because he understood this. He was a fun-loving guy. He was a jovial guy, but he knew that we’re beyond the point of where we can just have cocktails with people on the left,” Marlow said.

“That’s over. It’s been over, so we need to be locking them up. And that dunk by President Trump, if that is not the greatest moment in the history of presidential debates, then I don’t know,” Marlow said, referencing the famous moment between Trump and Hillary Clinton during the presidential debates of the 2016 election.

“It’s just awfully good that someone with the temperament of Donald Trump is not in charge of the law in our country,” Clinton said at the time, prompting Trump to quip, “Because you’d be in jail.”

“Go find some historian to beat it because I would love to see them try,” Marlow added.

America First airs weekdays at 3:oo p.m. Eastern.