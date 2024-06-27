President Joe Biden seemingly downplayed illegal immigrant crime during Thursday night’s presidential debate by asserting that women are also raped by their in-laws, brothers, and sisters.

“Look, there’s so many young women who have been — including a young woman who just was murdered, and he went to the funeral, and the idea that she was murdered by, by-by an immigrant coming in — they talk about that,” Biden said during the debate, before going on a bizarre rant, seemingly downplaying the reality of illegal immigrant crime by asserting that women are also targeted by their own family members, including in-laws, spouses, brothers, and sisters.

“But here’s the deal. There’s a lot of young women to be raped by their, by their in-laws, by their, by their spouses, brothers and sisters. It’s just, it’s just ridiculous, and they can do nothing about it,” Biden added, making the remark during a Q&A on abortion.

“There have been many young women murdered by the same people he allows to come across our border. We have a border that’s the most dangerous place anywhere in the world — considered the most dangerous place anywhere in the world. And he opened it up, and these killers are coming into our country, and they are raping and killing women, and it’s a terrible thing,” Trump said, centering back on the question at hand by noting that abortion is now “back with the states.”

One of the most recent examples of Biden migrant crime occurred on June 17 with the murder of Jocelyn Nungaray. Two Venezuelan illegal aliens — 22-year-old Johan Jose Martinez-Rangel and 26-year-old Franklin Pena, both released into the United States from the southern border — are charged with her murder.