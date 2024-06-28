President Joe Biden visited the Waffle House in Atlanta, Georgia, following his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump on Thursday night.

Video showed the president with the first lady and his campaign team at the Waffle House as reporters asked him questions.

“I think we did well,” he told reporters when asked about his debate performance.

“It’s hard to debate a liar,” he later added.

Bro they brought Biden to a Waffle House after the debate This dude is so cooked pic.twitter.com/Z0eKhtEoWw — Drew Hernandez (@DrewHLive) June 28, 2024

Sources in the White House told reporters that the president had a cold, which hindered his debate performance. Several commenters pointed out that he should not be around people in such a state.

I thought he had a cold? WTF is he doing in a restaurant with 20 people? — Chelle from TX❤️🇺🇸 (@45Chelle24) June 28, 2024

ATLANTA — President @JoeBiden said he thinks he did well tonight and is experiencing a sore throat, in a post-debate stop at a Waffle House near Truist Park. pic.twitter.com/rMICE0bLKw — Michelle Baruchman (@mlbaruchman) June 28, 2024

Man, it’s a SHAME Joe Biden is in a crowded @WaffleHouse giving his cold to everybody, huh??? You can’t make this 💩up, folks… pic.twitter.com/D3S1ghjyhq — Trevor Thacker (@trethack24) June 28, 2024

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thriller, EXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google Play, Vimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.