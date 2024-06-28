Biden Goes to the Waffle House After Poor Debate Performance

Debate Performance US President Joe Biden speaks to patrons during a stop at a Waffle Hous
Mandel NGAN / AFP via Getty
Paul Bois

President Joe Biden visited the Waffle House in Atlanta, Georgia, following his poor debate performance against former President Donald Trump on Thursday night.

Video showed the president with the first lady and his campaign team at the Waffle House as reporters asked him questions.

“I think we did well,” he told reporters when asked about his debate performance.

“It’s hard to debate a liar,” he later added.

Sources in the White House told reporters that the president had a cold, which hindered his debate performance. Several commenters pointed out that he should not be around people in such a state.

Paul Roland Bois directed the award-winning Christian tech thrillerEXEMPLUM, which has a 100% Rotten Tomatoes critic rating and can be viewed for FREE on YouTube or Tubi. “Better than Killers of the Flower Moon,” wrote Mark Judge. “You haven’t seen a story like this before,” wrote Christian Toto. A high-quality, ad-free rental can also be streamed on Google PlayVimeo on Demand, or YouTube Movies. Follow him on X @prolandfilms or Instagram @prolandfilms.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.