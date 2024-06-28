‘Political Earthquake’: Frank Luntz Focus Group of Undecided Voters Wants Joe Biden to Go

Pollster Frank Luntz’s focus group of undecided voters want President Joe Biden to go, the pollster revealed after Thursday’s presidential debate.

CNN’s debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden drew strong reactions from Democrats — particularly the panel on CNN, which admitted that Biden had a poor performance.

“Anderson, this was a game-changing debate in the sense that right now as we speak, there is a deep, a wide, and a very aggressive panic in the Democratic Party,” CNN host John King said after the debate:

It started minutes into the debate and it continues right now. It involves party strategists; it involves elected officials; it involves fundraisers. And they’re having conversations about the president’s performance, which they think was dismal, which they think will hurt other people down the party in the ticket. And they’re having conversations about what they should do about it.

CNN political commentator Van Jones admitted, “That was painful. I love Joe Biden. I worked for Joe Biden. He didn’t do well at all. He did not do well at all.”

Undecided voters were not feeling it either. At least, according to Luntz.

At the beginning of the debate, Luntz provided these updates.

“My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health,” he said, later adding, “My focus group is very disturbed by Biden’s voice and appearance.”

“But they’re getting angrier and angrier with Trump’s personal attacks,” he said.

My focus group is very disturbed by Biden’s voice and appearance. But they’re getting angrier and angrier with Trump’s personal attacks. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

Halfway through the debate, Luntz noted, “After the first commercial break, I asked my focus group of undecided voters how many of them are more convinced to vote for Joe Biden. Zero raised their hands.”

Further, Luntz revealed that “half of them” voted for Biden in 2020.

After the first commercial break, I asked my focus group of undecided voters how many of them are more convinced to vote for Joe Biden. Zero raised their hands. Half of them say they voted for Biden in 2020. — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

Moreover, Luntz said Trump was actively winning over the undecideds.

“After the second commercial break, I asked my focus group of undecided voters how many are more convinced to vote for Donald Trump. 10 of 14 raised their hands… Even if they didn’t like Donald Trump,” he revealed.

“One said: ‘I don’t even know if Biden can make it to November!'” he added.

After the second commercial break, I asked my focus group of undecided voters how many are more convinced to vote for Donald Trump. 10 of 14 raised their hands… Even if they didn’t like Donald Trump. One said: “I don’t even know if Biden can make it to November!” pic.twitter.com/2jmKU8WKd1 — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

One last question to my focus group:

Did Donald Trump win tonight's debate, or did Joe Biden lose it? Left photo shows people who think Trump won. Right photo is people who think Biden lost. pic.twitter.com/vou7kXXocV — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

“My focus group of undecided voters wants Joe Biden to step aside,” Luntz said after the debate concluded.

“They like him and respect him – most voted for him in 2020. But they want him to go,” he said, adding, “Tonight was a political earthquake.”

My focus group of undecided voters wants Joe Biden to step aside. They like him and respect him – most voted for him in 2020. But they want him to go. Tonight was a political earthquake. pic.twitter.com/tO0C79AQLk — Frank Luntz (@FrankLuntz) June 28, 2024

The results follow what many describe as a lackluster performance from Biden, who repeated thoroughly debunked Democrat talking points — such as the “very fine people” hoax andthe “suckers and losers” fabrication — throughout the night. The 81-year-old also repeated the phrase “the idea” 27 times during the 90-minute debate.

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate