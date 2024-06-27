Van Jones: ‘That Was Painful’ — Biden Should Let Dems Go Forward Without Him

CNN political commentator Van Jones said Thursday on CNN’s post-presidential Debate that President Joe Biden’s debate performance was so bad that he should let Democrats go on without him.

Jones said, “That was painful. I love Joe Biden. I worked for Joe Biden. He didn’t do well at all. He did not do well at all.”

He added, “I’ll give you the analysis. You kind of have the old man versus the con man. I can walk you through how it’s supposed to see it and say it, but I just want to speak for my heart I love that guy. As a good man he loves his country. He’s doing the best that he can. But he had a test to meet tonight to restore confidence of the country and of the base and he failed to do that. I think there’s a lot of people who are going to want to see him consider taking a different course now, we’re still far from our convention. And there is time for this party to figure out a different way forward, if he will allow us to do that but that was not what we needed from Joe Biden and his personally painful for a lot of people. It’s not just panic, its pain of what we saw tonight.”

