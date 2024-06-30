Democrat strategist James Carville said it was “kind of weird” to see his name used in a fundraising message from the Biden campaign after he predicted President Joe Biden would not appear on the 2024 ticket.

The Biden campaign sent out a fundraising message using Carville’s name, calling for Democrat voters to donate to the Biden-Harris campaign. While Carville admitted to the Washington Post that the message “didn’t bother” him as much as Bide’s performance at the presidential debate, he claimed he “never signed off on” it.

“Hi, it’s James Carville,” the message said. “I need you and Democrats everywhere to make a contribution to the Biden-Harris campaign ASAP. Help them defeat Donald Trump.”

During the presidential debate, Biden appeared confused and appeared to freeze. Biden also spoke with a hoarse voice and mumbled.

Carville suggested in an interview with Axios that Biden’s name would not be on ballot come November when the election rolled around, adding that he did not think Biden running was “a nifty idea.”

“I never thought this was a nifty idea,” Carville told the outlet. “He doesn’t have advisers. He has employees.”

In response to Carville’s surprise that his name was used in the fundraising message, Lauren Hitt, a spokesperson for the Biden campaign stated that Carville and his team had “signed off on a robust fundraising package” for the Biden-Harris campaign.

“We’re grateful for everything he does to ensure that Joe Biden is re-elected to a second term,” Hitt added.

While Carville was shocked at seeing his name used on the fundraising message, he told the outlet that “of all the glitches they made,” that was “minor.

“It’s kind of weird to see your name go out to half a million people,” Carville added.

Carville added that while it was weird to see his name on the fundraising message, he still planned to cast his vote for Biden if he remained in the presidential race.

After the presidential debate on Thursday between Biden and former President Donald Trump, several people floated the idea of replacing Biden. Several top donors in Hollywood were left panicking and calling for Biden to “drop out” of the presidential race. Other donors were reported to have distanced themselves from Biden.