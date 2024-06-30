Several Democrats issued messages of support for President Joe Biden in the aftermath of his performance at the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump.

Democrats such as Rep. James Clyburn (D-SC) and Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) were among those who have focused on the positive and continuing to support Biden, rather than focusing on the negative, according to CBS News.

Clyburn described Biden’s debate performance as being, “strike one.” During the presidential debate, Biden appeared to look confused, froze, had trouble getting through his prepared closing statement without making errors, and referenced several debunked and false claims such as the “very fine people” hoax and the “suckers and losers” claim.

“That was strike one,” Clyburn told the outlet. “If this were a ball game, he’s got two more swings.”

Clyburn added that Democrats “should focus on the Biden record.”

“Focus on substance,” Clyburn added. “We have a workhorse on behalf of the American people. We’ve got a show horse that’s trying to get him out of office.”

In the aftermath of the presidential debate, several members of the media, Democrat officials and donors, and voters were sent into a panic as they questioned whether Biden would be able to serve another term as president and brought up the idea of replacing him.

Pelosi told the outlet that she had seen Biden portray “integrity,” while she saw Trump “lying the whole time” and displaying “dishonesty.”

“Compared to a person who was lying the whole time, we saw integrity on one side and dishonesty on the other,” Pelosi said. “That’s how I saw it.”

As Breitbart News previously reported, Biden’s campaign chief Jen O’Malley Dillon issued a memo on Saturday claiming that “internal post-debate polling” showed that voters were continuing to support Biden, and that “the debate did not change the horse race.”

Former President Barack Obama and former President Bill Clinton also issued statements of support for Biden, saying that, “bad debate nights happen.”

The Biden campaign has said that Biden is “not dropping out” of the presidential election.

Biden was reported to have met with members of his family on Sunday at Camp David, and received encouragement from family members such as his son, Hunter Biden, to remain in the presidential race.