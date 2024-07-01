Report: Biden Flying Illegal Aliens, Deported Under Trump, Back to U.S.

President Joe Biden’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) is reportedly flying illegal aliens, deported by former President Donald Trump’s administration, back into the United States.

Biden’s DHS is carrying out the little-known program, according to the Washington Free Beacon, where illegal aliens from Cameroon who were deported by the Trump administration are now being flown back into the United States despite having been found to have invalid asylum claims.

The Free Beacon‘s Joseph Simonson reports:

The Biden administration is flying previously deported Cameroonians whose asylum claims were determined to be invalid back into the United States, according to interviews with Immigration and Customs Enforcement staff and internal agency memos reviewed by the Washington Free Beacon. [Emphasis added] The program, which has not been announced to the public, appears to be a response to a February 2022 Human Rights Watch report about dozens of Cameroonians deported between 2019 and 2021 and then allegedly mistreated by their government. An estimated 80 to 90 Cameroonians were deported during that period of time. [Emphasis added] But now some are arriving back in the United States under a program with little precedent, both current and former ICE officials say. All of the individuals deported under the previous administration were found not to have valid asylum claims in the United States. [Emphasis added]

Though such a program is unusual, it is not unprecedented for Biden’s DHS.

In December 2021, as Breitbart News reported, DHS flew two illegal aliens from Haiti back to the United States to reevaluate their asylum claims after they had been deported under the Trump administration.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has, on several occasions, said “equity” and “justice” for migrants are at the center of the agency’s mission.

WATCH: DHS Chief Mayorkas Says “Justice and Equity” for Illegal Aliens Are Joe Biden’s Agenda

C-SPAN

“Unlawful presence in the United States, alone, will not be a basis for immigration enforcement action … it is a matter of justice and equity as well,” Mayorkas said in January 2022. Later that year, Mayorkas reiterated that “equity” for migrants is a “core founding principle” of the United States.

“It is all about achieving equity, which is really the core founding principle of our country,” Mayorkas said at the time.

Biden’s parole pipeline is just one facet of the administration’s goal to seek “justice and equity” for migrants wanting to come to the United States.

From January 2023 through May 2024, DHS has brought about 1.1 million migrants to the United States to secure parole. Put another way, the administration is importing about one paroled migrant for every three American births.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.