Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung joined a Biden-Harris campaign call Monday, posting that it was the “saddest thing I’ve ever listened to.”

“They have given up,” he posted on X.

This Biden campaign call is the saddest thing I’ve ever listened to. They have given up. — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 1, 2024

The call with reporters is the first after President Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance on Thursday that sent Democrats scrambling for another presidential candidate.

Cheung said he signed up for the call using his official campaign name and title and not some alias.

“I’ve used my official campaign email and name to sign up for this conference call, and the Biden communications and press operation basically let [me] in,” he posted. “Biden’s broke dick campaign.”

I used my official campaign email and name to sign up for this conference call, and the Biden communications and press operation basically let in. Biden’s broke dick campaign. — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 1, 2024

Cheung also said at one point he was in the queue to ask a question. “Have a good one,” he trolled.

He said a press intern ended the call with, “Thank you everyone for respecting the press embargo.”

“I did not respect the press embargo,” he said.

Biden press intern: "Thank you everyone for respecting the press embargo." I did not respect the press embargo. — Steven Cheung (@TheStevenCheung) July 1, 2024

Cheung also revealed that Biden’s deputy campaign manager, Quentin Fulks, admitted the Supreme Court ruling that presidents have absolute immunity on official acts makes Trump “Immune, immune, immune!”

Trump has long argued that the cases that have been brought against him by local and state prosecutors are meant to interfere with the election, and the discussion on the Biden campaign press call of the ruling — which impacts those cases — bolsters that argument.

WATCH — Trump Is Bringing Fresh Voters into the GOP Says Rep. Davidson:

Republican digital strategist Alex Bruesewitz expressed disbelief that the Biden campaign let the Trump campaign spokesman onto their internal call.

“Omg somehow the Biden campaign let Trump comms adviser @TheStevenCheung onto their internal call,” he posted with three laughing emojis.

“The Biden campaign is a complete and total sh*tshow,” Bruesewitz concluded.

Omg somehow the Biden campaign let Trump comms advisor @TheStevenCheung onto their internal call 😂😂😂 The Biden campaign is a complete and total sh*tshow. https://t.co/2NMrHMS5qU — Alex Bruesewitz 🇺🇸 (@alexbruesewitz) July 1, 2024

Follow Breitbart News’s Kristina Wong on ”X”, Truth Social, or on Facebook.