Biden Campaign Co-Chair: ‘I Think He Had a Cold’, I’m Fine with Voters Judging Biden’s Fitness Based on the Debate

During NBC’s debate coverage on Thursday, Biden Campaign Co-Chair Mitch Landrieu stated that he is comfortable with people assessing President Joe Biden’s fitness based on Thursday’s debate and “I think he had a cold tonight. I think he looked a little sluggish when he came out, but as the night went on, I think he really kind of rose to the occasion.”

Co-host Savannah Guthrie asked, “Was the President Biden that you saw tonight the individual you know, so if people assess, based on what they saw tonight, that this is the President who will serve another four years, are you comfortable with that assessment, based on what you saw tonight?”

Landrieu responded, “I am. I served with President Biden for two years. I was with him on a regular basis. And I’ve seen him recently. I think that he’s fine. I think he had a cold tonight. I think he looked a little sluggish when he came out, but as the night went on, I think he really kind of rose to the occasion. It was going to be a very, very difficult night, it was a bare-knuckles brawl, but I’m proud of the fact that he stood up to Donald Trump and the mistruths that he told and he tried to lay his plan out for the American people.”

