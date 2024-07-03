Poll: Donald Trump Beating Joe Biden in Bid for New Jersey

Former President Donald Trump is beating President Joe Biden in the race for New Jersey, according to a poll released on Wednesday.

A poll conducted by Republican super PAC United 2024 found that Trump leads Biden; however, the difference is within the poll’s margin of error.

Trump leads Biden 43 to 41 percent in a two-way race, while Trump and Biden are tied at 38 percent when considering other options, such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who received eight percent, and Green Party candidate Jill Stein, who received three percent support.

Matt Mowers, a senior strategist for United 2024, said that the survey reveals that “voters have soured on the Biden-Harris administration and are ready to punish Democrats running down-ballot as a result for their lockstep support of their administration.”

“Joe Biden’s poor standing with voters trickles down-ballot,” Mowers added.

Rep. Andy Kim (D-NJ), a three-term congressman from New Jersey’s third Congressional District in southern New Jersey, leads GOP challenger Bashaw 35 to 33 percent. Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ), who is in the midst of a federal corruption trial, is at six percent support.

Without considering Menendez, Kim leads Bashaw 41 to 39 percent.

The United 2024 survey also found that New Jersey voters want an outsider rather than someone with experience in Washington, DC.

When asked to put themselves into two groups, 54 percent said that they are more affected by an open border, crime and inflation, while 47 percent said that their agenda is focused on defeating the former president.

“These poll results underscore a significant shift in voter sentiment towards Republican candidates in New Jersey,” Mowers said. “The favorable numbers for Donald Trump and Curtis Bashaw highlight a clear path to victory in the November election with an investment in the Garden State.”

A survey released week found that Kim led Bashaw by six points.

The Garden State has not gone for a GOP presidential candidate since 1988, and the state has not elected a Republican to the Senate since 1972.

United 2024 conducted the poll between July 1 among 477 registered voters; the margin of error is 4.5 percent.