Inflation, the economy, and immigration– all strong suits for former President Donald Trump — are the most important issues for voters in the key swing state of Pennsylvania, a recent Cygnal survey found.

The survey looked at the priorities of Pennsylvania voters, and inflation and the economy arrived at the top of the list, as 26 percent overall identified it as the top issue. Illegal immigration and border security followed with 18 percent identifying it as the top issue. Another 18 percent identified “threats to democracy” as the top issue. Despite what some may think, that does not necessarily bode well for President Joe Biden, as a recent NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist survey found that independent voters are not buying the establishment media’s claim that former Trump is a greater threat to democracy than President Joe Biden. That specific poll found 53 percent of independent voters identifying Biden as the greater threat to democracy.

Trump has also made it clear that it is Biden who is the threat to democracy, using the Department of Justice as an example.

“[N]ow, Biden is a threat to democracy,” he said. “He is an absolute threat to democracy. He’s very dangerous for a couple of reasons. Number one, he’s grossly incompetent, the number one reason. But he’s also – actually, in his own way, it’s not him, it’s the people around him. He set very bad people surrounding him at that desk.”

“You have people running the Department of Justice surrounding him,” Trump explained. “They’re young, and they’re smart, and they are communists, and they’re Marxists. They’re fascists, and they’re running this country.”

Another ten percent of Pennsylvania voters identified abortion as the top issue, followed by Social Security and Medicare (eight percent), gun control (five percent), healthcare (four percent), national security (three percent), climate change (three percent), and crime and public safety (three percent).

Notably, inflation and the economy and illegal immigration and border security reign as the top two issues for independent voters in the Keystone State — 28 percent and 22 percent choosing those as the top issues, respectively.

The survey also showed that most Pennsylvania voters, 76.7 percent, have a “high” interest in this election, and most, 69 percent, said the country is headed on the “wrong track.”

Further, the poll showed Trump leading Biden in a head-to-head matchup with a four-point advantage, garnering 48 percent support to Biden’s 44 percent. Trump also leads Biden among swing voters with a seven-point advantage and independents with a 15-point advantage. Trump also leads Biden by four points in a matchup including third-party candidates.

https://twitter.com/IAPolls2022/status/1807878793048346710

This survey is significant, as it was fielded both before and after Thursday’s presidential debate, which sparked widespread panic among Democrats due to Biden’s lackluster debate performance.

RELATED — What Was That?! Biden Coughs, Stumbles, Rambles His Way Through Debate After Week of Rest and Prep

Courtesy of CNN Presidential Debate

The survey was fielded June 27-28, 2024, among 800 likely voters. It has a +/- 3.45 percent margin of error.