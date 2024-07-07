House Oversight Committee Chairman Rep. James Comer (R-KY) revealed that he is requesting the physician of President Joe Biden to appear before the committee and take part in a “transcribed interview.”

In a press release issued on Sunday, Comer revealed that the committee is “concerned” that Dr. Kevin O’Connor’s “medical assessments” of Biden may “have been influenced” by his “private business” involvement with the Biden family.

The press release from the committee comes after Biden’s lackluster performance at the presidential debate against former President Donald Trump on June 27. In the aftermath of the debate, several Democrats, donors, and voters have floated the idea of replacing Biden and have questioned if he is able to serve another term as president.

“After a concerning debate performance by President Biden against former President Donald Trump on June 27, journalists have rushed to report on what Americans have seen plainly for years: the President appears unwell,” Comer wrote in a letter to O’Connor. “Americans question President Biden’s ability to lead the country, and the Committee on Oversight and Accountability is investigating circumstances surrounding your assessment in February of this year that ‘President Biden is a healthy, active, robust 81-year-old-male, who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency.'”

Comer added that it was recently revealed that O’Connor had “never recommended” the president to “take a cognitive test.”

“The Oversight Committee is concerned your medical assessments have been influenced by your private business endeavors with the Biden family,” Comer continued.

🚨BREAKING🚨 I’m calling on President Joe Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, to appear for a @GOPoversight transcribed interview regarding his medical assessments of Joe Biden & involvement in the Biden family’s business schemes. Dr. O’Connor’s medical assessments have been… — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) July 7, 2024

In the letter to O’Connor, Comer writes:

Recent evidence obtained by the Committee shows your and James Biden’s involvement in Americore Health, LLC (Americore). James Biden, the President’s brother, used funds from Americore to pay Joe Biden $200,000 as the company was facing financial distress. Americrore is a company that operated rural hospitals and is currently involved in bankruptcy proceedings; as part of the Committee’s impeachment inquiry into the Biden family’s influence peddling schemes, the Committee interviewed Americore’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy trustee, Carol Fox in December 2023. While serving as a principal at Americore, James Biden received payments for $400,000 and $200,00, characterized as loans, from the company that were wired directly to his bank account. James Biden “procurred the $600,000 in loans from Americore … based upon representations that his last name, ‘Biden,’ could ‘open doors’ and that he could obtain a large investment from the Middle East based on his political connections.” On March 1, 2018, the same day James Biden received the $200,000 wire transfer from Americore into his bank account, James Biden wrote a check to his brother, Joe Biden, for $200,000 for a “loan repayment.”

Comer continues to note that in February 2024, during a “transcribed interview with James Biden” it was revealed that O’Connor had “provided him counsel” relating to his work with Americore.

“To understand the extent of your involvement in the Biden family’s financial activity, we request that you produce all documents and communications in your possession regarding Americore and James Biden,” the letter says, adding that O’Connor has until July 14 “to schedule the interview.”

After conducting Biden’s annual physical, O’Connor revealed in February that Biden was continuing to deal with neuropathy in his feet, along with a stiff gait.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was recently asked if Biden had been medically examined since February, according to CNN. Jean-Pierre stated that the answer was “no” after talking with Biden’s doctor.

A White House official clarified that after the debate, the president received a “brief check” from his physician, according to the outlet.