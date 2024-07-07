Second gentleman Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, has tested positive for the coronavirus, while his wife has reportedly tested negative.

“Yesterday, the Second Gentleman tested positive for COVID-19 after experiencing mild symptoms,” Liza Acevedo, the communications director for Emhoff, wrote in a post on X. “He is fully vaccinated and three times boosted. He is currently asymptomatic, continuing to work remotely, and remaining away from others at home.”

Acevedo added that the vice president had been “tested for COVID-19” and that her results had come back “negative.”

“Out of an abundance of caution, yesterday, the Vice President was tested for COVID-19,” Acevedo wrote. “She tested negative and remains asymptomatic.”

The vice president is scheduled to appear at a campaign event in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Tuesday.

Emhoff’s positive diagnosis comes as days earlier, the couple had celebrated the Fourth of July at the White House with President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden, according to ABC News.

The second gentleman previously tested positive for the coronavirus in March 2022, while the vice president tested positive for coronavirus in April 2022.